Janmashtami 2024 Fasting Rules: Do's And Don'ts And Festival Etiquette

The festival is marked by several rituals, fasting, and worship (Puja) practices. Here is a comprehensive guide on how to prepare for Janmashtami, including the do’s and don’ts during the festival.

Happy Janmashtami
Krishna Janmashtami, also known as Gokulashtami or Janmashtami, is celebrated across India with great enthusiasm and joy. As the name suggests, Janmashtami means birth, and Ashtami is the tithi—the day when Lord Krishna was born, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It was the eighth day of the dark fortnight (Krishna Paksha) of the month of Bhadrapada, which usually falls in August or September, when Lord Krishna was born. This year, Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 26 (Monday). The festival is marked by several rituals, fasting, and worship (Puja) practices. It’s important to ensure a comprehensive guide on how to prepare for Janmashtami, including the do’s and don’ts during the festival.

Types of fasting in Janmashtami and their importance

You should know if you are thinking of keeping a fast for Kanha this Janmashtami. Janmashtami is an auspicious occasion, and the devotees keep fast, either waiting for Lord Krishna’s birth or in joy after the birth of Lord Govinda. Well, there are two types of fasting to keep in this Janmashtami: Nirjala and Falahar.

Nirjala Fast: The strictest form of fast that the devotee observes on Janmashtami is Nirjala, which means no water or food throughout the day. In this fast, the devotees broke their fast after the birth of Lord Krishna, which is at midnight, after offering prayer and aarti.

Falahar Fast: Some people observe the Falahar fast on Janmashtami, in which they consume milk, fruit, sorbet, dry fruits, dahi (custard), and water once a day. Devotees refrain from consuming grains, legumes, or any food that contains salt, onions, or garlic.

Significance of fasting in Janmashtami: Keeping fast on Janmashtami is very important. People observe fast for Lord Krishna to show him their devotion and happiness towards him. Fasting is considered an act of devotion, purifying the body and soul. The devotees broke their fast during the birth hour of Govinda after waiting a whole day without consuming anything, which shows their real affection for him.

Shri Krishna Janmashtami Fasting Time: 3: 39 AM on 26 August to 2:19 AM on 27 August.

Rituals to maintain during Janmashtami

The ritual of Janmashtami starts with cleaning the home and decorating it for Kanha. The day before Janmashtami, the devotees observe a one-meal fast, which can be dairy products or fresh fruits. The actual fast starts on Janmashtami after the morning rituals and pooja are performed. Devotees after pooja recite bhajans and Bhagavad Geeta and also visit Radha-Krishna temple and offer pooja, bhoga, and prayers there. The fast is traditionally broken after the symbolic birth of Lord Krishna at midnight. Breaking the fast entails offering prepared food to Krishna, followed by eating Prasad. Devotees think that fasting and executing these rituals with sincerity and devotion brings them closer to Lord Krishna, where they seek his blessings for prosperity and spiritual progress.

Dos and Don’ts during Janmashtami

Before doing any fasting or rituals, there are some dos and don'ts that must be followed to make your fast worth it.

Do’s

  • Cleanliness is important. A day before Janmashtami, clean your house and maintain purity and cleanliness during pooja and rituals.

  • Stick to the Sankalp: Before keeping the fast, start it with the Sankalp so that you will not break in the middle of the fast, offer complete devotion, and strictly follow all the rules of fasting. Observe the fast as per your capacity; don’t fast if you’re unwell, pregnant, or diabetic.

  • Stay hydrated and have healthy pre-fasting meals. If you’re not keeping Nirjala, then you must get proper nutrition from your pre-fasting meals. Eat fruits, dry fruits, and light meals made from Sabudana and rock salt at this time.

  • Observe the fasts and break them properly. Follow the fast ritual and eat sattvic food only in case you can't keep fast the whole day. Once you are done with the fast, break it with easy-to-digest food to avoid any discomfort.

  • Prepare Prasad and engage in prayers. Prayers and meditation are important to connect with God. When you are observing fast, spend your day chanting radhe-krishna and reading scriptures. Cook Sattvic (pure) food, Makhan, and food items that are favourites of Lord Krishna. Use pure ingredients while preparing the Prasad or bhog. Eat or distribute the prasad after the celebration.

Don’ts

  • Avoid Tamasik food: Refrain from consuming non-vegetarian and alcohol, even if you are not keeping fast.  Strictly focus on sattvic foods during Janmashtami.

  • Respect the fast: Don’t consume grains, cereals, or any food with spices or salt on it. Maintain the ritual of eating after midnight.

  • Don’t indulge in arguments: Avoid arguments, anger, and negative emotions; instead, you can keep calm and recite the bhajan of Hare-Krishna.

  • Don’t fast if you are not well: Even God says don’t punish yourself in the name of fasting, and that’s why if you are unwell, pregnant, or if there is any health condition for which fasting is not possible, what you can do is simply recite the bhajan and seek his blessings.

This Janmashtami, celebrate the festival with joy and devotion and follow some basic rules and rituals to make it more lively. Janmashtami is not only a festival but also an expression of emotion, devotion, and love for Kanha. The dos and don'ts serve as guidelines to ensure that the day is spent in a manner that is spiritually enriching and in harmony with the traditions. As you prepare for the auspicious occasion, let the spirit of devotion guide you, and may Lord Krishna's blessings be with you always.

