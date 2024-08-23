Janmashtami 2024 Fasting Rules: Do's And Don'ts And Festival Etiquette

The ritual of Janmashtami starts with cleaning the home and decorating it for Kanha. The day before Janmashtami, the devotees observe a one-meal fast, which can be dairy products or fresh fruits. The actual fast starts on Janmashtami after the morning rituals and pooja are performed. Devotees after pooja recite bhajans and Bhagavad Geeta and also visit Radha-Krishna temple and offer pooja, bhoga, and prayers there. The fast is traditionally broken after the symbolic birth of Lord Krishna at midnight. Breaking the fast entails offering prepared food to Krishna, followed by eating Prasad. Devotees think that fasting and executing these rituals with sincerity and devotion brings them closer to Lord Krishna, where they seek his blessings for prosperity and spiritual progress.

Dos and Don’ts during Janmashtami

Before doing any fasting or rituals, there are some dos and don'ts that must be followed to make your fast worth it.

Do’s

Cleanliness is important. A day before Janmashtami, clean your house and maintain purity and cleanliness during pooja and rituals.

Stick to the Sankalp: Before keeping the fast, start it with the Sankalp so that you will not break in the middle of the fast, offer complete devotion, and strictly follow all the rules of fasting. Observe the fast as per your capacity; don’t fast if you’re unwell, pregnant, or diabetic.

Stay hydrated and have healthy pre-fasting meals . If you’re not keeping Nirjala, then you must get proper nutrition from your pre-fasting meals. Eat fruits, dry fruits, and light meals made from Sabudana and rock salt at this time.

Observe the fasts and break them properly . Follow the fast ritual and eat sattvic food only in case you can't keep fast the whole day. Once you are done with the fast, break it with easy-to-digest food to avoid any discomfort.

Prepare Prasad and engage in prayers. Prayers and meditation are important to connect with God. When you are observing fast, spend your day chanting radhe-krishna and reading scriptures. Cook Sattvic (pure) food, Makhan, and food items that are favourites of Lord Krishna. Use pure ingredients while preparing the Prasad or bhog. Eat or distribute the prasad after the celebration.

Don’ts

Avoid Tamasik food: Refrain from consuming non-vegetarian and alcohol, even if you are not keeping fast. Strictly focus on sattvic foods during Janmashtami.

Respect the fast: Don’t consume grains, cereals, or any food with spices or salt on it. Maintain the ritual of eating after midnight.

Don’t indulge in arguments: Avoid arguments, anger, and negative emotions; instead, you can keep calm and recite the bhajan of Hare-Krishna.

Don’t fast if you are not well: Even God says don’t punish yourself in the name of fasting, and that’s why if you are unwell, pregnant, or if there is any health condition for which fasting is not possible, what you can do is simply recite the bhajan and seek his blessings.

This Janmashtami, celebrate the festival with joy and devotion and follow some basic rules and rituals to make it more lively. Janmashtami is not only a festival but also an expression of emotion, devotion, and love for Kanha. The dos and don'ts serve as guidelines to ensure that the day is spent in a manner that is spiritually enriching and in harmony with the traditions. As you prepare for the auspicious occasion, let the spirit of devotion guide you, and may Lord Krishna's blessings be with you always.