Mahaveer Jain Films and Dharma Productions Pvt. Ltd. entered into an agreement to produce Naagzilla with a reported budget of ₹82.50 crore on October 30 last year. According to the complaint, Kuldeep Singh Champawat approached Mahaveer Jain to handle the film's production and recommended his relative, Rathore, who was appointed as a service provider. Tiwari was hired as the line producer to onboard vendors for vehicles, makeup, and junior artistes.