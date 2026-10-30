Bhushan Kumar's T-Series has joined Rishab Shetty and Sandeep Singh for The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Singh will direct the film, with Shetty playing the titular character. He has also served as a co-producer
Pre-production is underway, and filming is scheduled to begin in early 2027.
Bhushan Kumar has teamed up with Rishab Shetty and Sandeep Singh on The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a two-part historical epic. The filming will begin in early 2027. The upcoming project marks a new collaboration between Kumar's T-Series and Shetty.
Bhushan Kumar-Rishab Shetty collaboration
Singh will direct the film and Shetty is attached as co-producer, the studio said in a statement.
The historical drama is now in pre-production. The biopic also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Rampal and Vivek Oberoi in prominent roles.
About Rishab Shetty's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj biopic
The film will trace the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It will centre on the Maratha ruler's military campaigns, leadership and vision of Swarajya.
The two-part saga will cover key battles, victories, sacrifices and lesser-known episodes from the life of the 17th-century Maratha ruler.
It is said to be made on a grand scale. Makers are planning to rope in an international creative team for the film.
What Bhushan Kumar said about Rishab Shetty Shivaji Maharaj movie
"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Maharashtra have given us a legacy to be proud of, and I believe it is our responsibility to honour that legacy through cinema and share it with the world," Kumar said.
Kumar said Singh’s telling of the story persuaded him to back the film. He also said Shetty’s screen presence and his skill in playing larger-than-life roles would help bring the historical figure to the screen.
Bhushan gifted Shetty a painting of Shivaji Maharaj, while announcing the project. "Swarajya was not just a dream, it was a vision that shaped history", and added, "It is our honour and privilege to be part of a cinematic tribute to the extraordinary legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. T-Series collaborates with @rishabshettyofficial and @officialsandipssingh for The Pride of Bharat – #ChhatrapatiShivajiMaharaj, a grand two-part historical epic (sic),"
The makers also confirmed that the ambitious saga is set to go on floors in early 2027.
More about the film
Kumar and Krishan Kumar are the producers. Shiv Chanana, Kabiir Sadanand and Shetty have served as co-producers.
Rishi Virmani and Singh have written the screenplay.