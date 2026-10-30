Bhushan gifted Shetty a painting of Shivaji Maharaj, while announcing the project. "Swarajya was not just a dream, it was a vision that shaped history", and added, "It is our honour and privilege to be part of a cinematic tribute to the extraordinary legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. T-Series collaborates with @rishabshettyofficial and @officialsandipssingh for The Pride of Bharat – #ChhatrapatiShivajiMaharaj, a grand two-part historical epic (sic),"



The makers also confirmed that the ambitious saga is set to go on floors in early 2027.