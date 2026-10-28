CID producer and director BP Singh died on Tuesday.
He died after suffering a heart attack.
Shivaji Satam recalled working with Singh.
Brijendra Pal Singh, popularly known as BP Singh, who created, produced, and directed the iconic crime series CID, died on Tuesday morning, October 27, following a massive heart attack. The industry is mourning BP Singh's sudden death. Actor Shivaji Satam, who played ACP Pradyuman in CID, has remembered Singh as a longtime collaborator, mentor and friend. Dayanand Shetty aka Daya, also spoke about the producer.
Shivaji Satam mourns BP Singh death
In an interview with Variety India, expressing his grief, Satam shared, "The biggest chapter of my life is over today." He called him a "great man, a great friend" from whom he learned everything. "I came from theatre. I knew how to act on stage. But BP Singh taught me how to deliver in front of the camera, how to be larger than life when required. He explained magnification so well. He was a wonderful teacher."
He also revealed that just three months after undergoing cardiac surgery, Singh was back, running around a jungle with a camera to shoot a chase sequence. Six to seven months after a second surgery, he designed a world-record 111-minute CID episode shot in a single continuous shot, with the help of cameraman Nitin Rao.
Satam also said that in "friendships, there are misunderstandings and fights, but it never went beyond that", adding that Singh was there in all seasons of his life as well.
"Our relationship cannot be narrowed down to one thing. He was an amazing, wonderful friend, and a friend who taught me so much. A man like him should be given a Padma Shri. But he never bothered about that. He'd say, 'Leave it, what difference is that going to make? Our audience is there, right?' The audience is still there. It's a big achievement," he concluded.
Dayanand Shetty pays tribute
Shetty told HT City, "BP Singh ji had no other life, other than making content. He was dedicated to his work, was very passionate about it. He was also one of the best cameramen we had. He had not been well for quite some time, and today morning he just did not wake up. It was age-related, he was not well."
Who was BP Singh?
BP Singh graduated from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune. He began his career as a news cameraman with Doordarshan in 1973. Later, he worked for shows such as Ek Shunya Shunya and Aahat. In 1998, he launched CID, which became India's longest-running crime series. It ran for over two decades.
He was also the chairman of FTII from 2018 to 2020 and was associated with the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association.