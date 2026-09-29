Rise And Fall 2: What We Know About The Fight Between Siwet Tomar And Former BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla

What Siwet Tomar said about the incident?

Sharing a clip of their fight on his Instagram handle, Tomar wrote, "So if you think you can mislead people and I’ll simply walk away, you clearly don’t know me."



"I have said it once, and I’ll say it clearly: I will not play with or engage with someone who has wronged me until there is a sincere apology. That isn’t ego — that’s my boundary. And when I give my word, I stand by it," he added.



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