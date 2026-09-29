Rise And Fall 2: What We Know About The Fight Between Siwet Tomar And Former BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla

The latest episode of Rise and Fall 2 saw a heated argument between Shehzad Poonawalla and Siwet Tomar.
It turned into a physical fight, with Tomar thrashing the former BJP leader.
Tomar was later removed from the show.
Siwet Tomar and former BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla's clash inside Rise and Fall 2 took an ugly turn after their heated argument turned physical. The clash resulted in Siwet's elimination from the reality show. What actually happened during the episode? All you need to know about Siwet Tomar and Shehzad Poonawalla's fight.
What happened between Siwet Tomar and Shehzad Poonawalla?
The clash happened during the third episode of Rise and Fall 2. The contestants were assigned a task named the Ultimate Ruler race. The contestants had to decide who would hold the most power in the Tower and remain safe from the week’s Fall.
Before the race began, the Rulers had to identify the weakest decision-maker. While several contestants named Siwet, Karan Patel picked Shehzad.
Siwet was removed from the race. However, he got one final opportunity to name a Ruler he considered weak. He chose Shehzad.
Later, Siwet was seen talking to Swara Bhasker, which caught Shehzad’s attention because Siwet had earlier said that he would not speak to the actress.
When Shehzad questioned, it led to an altercation between them.
The situation turned murkier when the argument turned physical. Siwet grabbed Shehzad by the neck and thrashed him. Shehzad showed his injuries and torn clothes on camera.
Before the fight began, Poonawalla could be heard referring to a tattoo of Siwet and saying that despite getting the tattoo, he was siding with Swara, who is considered leftist. Among his tattoos, Siwet has a tattoo on his left arm that appears to be a Trishul.
As physical violence is prohibited inside the Tower, Siwet was ousted from Rise and Fall 2.
Swara Bhasker and Karan Patel question Siwet Tomar's removal
Swara and Karan were unhappy with the decision to remove Tomar, and both felt that Shehzad’s provocation had also escalated the situation.
They walked out of the Tower with Siwet in protest.
Towards the end of the episode, Karan, Swara, Tej Pratap Yadav, Shehzad, Priyanka, Siwet, Irina and Raj were in the Penthouse.
Niharika Tiwari, Gautam Gulati, Manish Kashyap, Kaira Anu, Anish Bhagat, Sara Gurpal and Kajal Raghwani were in the Basement.
What Shehzad’s team said about the fight
On Monday, Shehzad’s team shared a statement on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), defending him.
“They abused him, he was silent. They mocked him, he was silent. Then they hit him, he was silent (sic),” the team wrote.
His team also slammed those who chose to “abuse and attack him physically from behind.”
What Siwet Tomar said about the incident?
Sharing a clip of their fight on his Instagram handle, Tomar wrote, "So if you think you can mislead people and I’ll simply walk away, you clearly don’t know me."
"I have said it once, and I’ll say it clearly: I will not play with or engage with someone who has wronged me until there is a sincere apology. That isn’t ego — that’s my boundary. And when I give my word, I stand by it," he added.
Read the full post here.
Who is Siwet Tomar?
Born on July 3, 1998, Tomar is from Dehradun, Uttarakhand. He is a model, digital content creator and reality TV personality.
He did his schooling in Dehradun and later studied for a Bachelor of Commerce at Government Degree College, Raipur.
He won the Mr Dehradun title in 2018.
He participated in MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand. He also took part in MTV Splitsvilla X5.