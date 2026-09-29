Swara Bhasker Alleges Her Padmaavat Controversy Was Purely 'Constructed'

Bhasker reiterated, "I have said the same thing many times in many interviews. There are other clips of me also on the internet saying the same thing. Nothing happened at that time. So how did people get angry all of a sudden? It felt very shady. And in general, I've noticed this trend. We all know now that there are IT cells of various political parties. I really feel that all these kinds of controversies of mine, especially in recent years and the last few weeks, are all constructed and being pushed because other agendas are being conducted on the shoulders of my controversies".