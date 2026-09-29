Vinod Kapri's Himalayan Drama, Pyre, To Hit Theatres On October 23

Pyre is slated for its theatrical release on October 23.
The film is directed by Vinod Kapri.
Pyre follows an elderly couple in the Kumaon hills.
National Award-winning filmmaker Vinod Kapri’s acclaimed drama Pyre is heading to Indian theatres on October 23. It trails the lives of an elderly couple in the Kumaon Himalayas.
The 80-year-old Padam Singh Kapri and 70-year-old Heera Devi make their debut in Pyre. It's a testament to authenticity in terms of emotional textures, the fabric of lives the landscapes hold. "Pyre is ultimately a film about love between two people who have spent their lives together, and between parents and their children. I wanted to tell this story through two people who had lived that life themselves,” Kapri said in a statement. The film is shot entirely in Uttarakhand.
“Finding Padam Singh ji and Heera Devi ji was extraordinary. Their relationship, silences and emotions brought a truth to the screen that conventional actors could never have recreated,” Kapri added.
Mychael Danna, who won the Academy Award for Best Original Score for Ang Lee’s Life of Pi in 2012, has composed the music for Pyre. Danna is behind the score of several acclaimed films including Deepa Mehta's Oscar-nominated Water (2005), Mira Nair's Golden Lion winner Monsoon Wedding (2001) and Little Miss Sunshine (2006). Gulzar has written a song for the film.
Pyre's Film Festival Run
Pyre celebrayed its world premiere at the 28th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, where it won the PÖFF Best Film Audience Award. It has since been screened at several international film festivals, including the São Paulo International Film Festival, Cambridge Film Festival, Bath Film Festival, Fajr International Film Festival and the International Film Festival of Kerala.
The film has reportedly garnered 18 international awards, including 15 Best Film awards. It also swept the Best Director awards in Serbia and Boston, along with recognition for its music, cinematography and sound.
Pyre is produced by Kapri, Suresh Joshi and Arindra Rai Chaudhuri under the banners Bhagirathi Films and Mashakbeen Studios. Cinepolis will handle the film's theatrical distribution.