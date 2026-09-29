Vinod Kapri's Himalayan Drama, Pyre, To Hit Theatres On October 23

The 80-year-old Padam Singh Kapri and 70-year-old Heera Devi make their debut in Pyre. It's a testament to authenticity in terms of emotional textures, the fabric of lives the landscapes hold. "Pyre is ultimately a film about love between two people who have spent their lives together, and between parents and their children. I wanted to tell this story through two people who had lived that life themselves,” Kapri said in a statement. The film is shot entirely in Uttarakhand.