Delhi Capitals Star Batter Returns To Bengal Setup Following Bail In Alleged Rape Case

Abishek Porel has been included in Bengal’s squad for practice matches, 10 days after securing bail in an alleged rape case
The 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batter has denied the allegations, with the legal proceedings still ongoing
Porel has built a strong domestic record and has also become a regular for Delhi Capitals in the IPL
Abishek Porel is set to make his return to Bengal cricket after being named in the state squad for practice matches ahead of the 2026-27 domestic season. The development comes just 10 days after the Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batter was granted bail in an alleged rape case.
Porel was arrested in August following a complaint filed by a medical student. According to reports, the woman alleged that she had been in a relationship with Porel for several years and accused him of sexual intercourse on the promise of marriage. The cricketer has denied the allegations, while the legal proceedings remain ongoing.
The Cricket Association of Bengal had previously omitted Porel from its list of senior probables for the upcoming domestic campaign. His inclusion in the practice squad now marks a return to the Bengal setup as the team begins preparations for the Ranji Trophy season, which is scheduled to get underway in October.
Porel's selection comes at a significant point in his young career, with the 23-year-old having established himself as one of Bengal's prominent wicketkeeper-batters in recent seasons.
Abishek Porel's Career and Stats
Porel made his first-class debut for Bengal during the 2021-22 season before making his List A and T20 debuts in 2022. His performances across domestic cricket eventually earned him an opportunity in the IPL with Delhi Capitals in 2023.
In first-class cricket, Porel has scored 1,408 runs in 32 matches at an average of 31.28, including one century and 12 fifties. His List A record is even stronger, with 833 runs in 23 matches at an average of 43.84, including two centuries and five fifties.
Porel has also become an established figure in the IPL. Across 35 matches for Delhi Capitals, he has accumulated 769 runs at a strike rate of 145.37, with four fifties and a highest score of 65. In 2026, he scored 108 runs in four matches.
With Bengal's domestic campaign approaching, Porel's return to the squad puts his cricketing future back in focus while the legal proceedings surrounding him continue separately.