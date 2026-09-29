Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns Heads In Dramatic Couture Look And Striking Red Hair At Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan closed L’Oréal Paris’ Le Défilé show at Paris Fashion Week on Monday.
The actor debuted fiery red hair with a side parting and soft waves
She wore an all-black custom couture ensemble from Yara Shoemaker’s Fall/Winter 2026-27 collection, styled by Mohit Rai.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan closed L’Oréal Paris’ Le Défilé show at Paris Fashion Week on Monday (September 28), stepping out in a dramatic couture look and debuting fiery red hair. The actor walked at Place Joffre with the Eiffel Tower and École Militaire as the backdrop.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Paris Fashion Week 2026
Aishwarya's closing walk quickly drew attention for its visual punch. The former Miss World wore a dark couture, making it one of the show's most talked-about appearances. Her appearance also underlined her long association with L’Oréal Paris, a brand she has represented for years at global fashion events.
This year’s outing added a fresh visual twist through a striking beauty change and a sharply styled all-black look.
Aishwarya's couture details
The show carried the title ‘Express Your Worth’. Aishwarya wore a custom black outfit from Syrian luxury label Yara Shoemaker’s Fall/Winter 2026-27 couture collection, with celebrity stylist Mohit Rai shaping the concept and styling.
The two-piece velvet gown featured 3D fringe embroidery and a cape with pearl and crystal detailing along its borders. The fitted dress had a deep neckline that ran down the torso, a tight waist and a floor-grazing hem.
She completed her look with a diamond-encrusted crown, diamond rings and pumps.
Mohit Rai shared a picture of the outfit on his Instagram Story and wrote, "They said ‘Express Your Worth’ and we said, Queen".
He also shared a video with a caption, "Grace elegance and true queen energy".
Hair and make-up details
The hair caught everyone's attention. Aishwarya arrived with fiery red hair at the Paris runway, worn in a side part with soft waves that set off the black outfit. Her makeup matched the new shade. She wore winged eyeliner, a bold red lip, rouged cheeks, feathered brows and soft contouring.
Aishwarya was also seen kissing Bridgerton star Simone Ashley. A viral video showed the two chatting, holding hands and appearing in coordinated all-black ensembles.