United States

Jorts Are Back! See Why These Denim Shorts Are Trendier Than Ever

Jorts, the baggy Bermuda-length jean shorts popular in the early 2000s, are making a major comeback in 2024.

Jorts Are Back! See Why These Denim Shorts Are Trendier Than Ever
info_icon

Fashion trends from the early 2000s are making a surprising comeback, and this time it's the baggy, Bermuda-length jean shorts — affectionately known as "jorts" — that are stealing the spotlight. Joining the ranks of capri pants, charm jewellery, and popcorn fabric, jorts have been revamped for the modern, chic woman.

These knee-length denim shorts, once popular among hip-hop artists and skaters, have been given a stylish twist. Now, you’ll find them paired with blazers and heels or sneakers and tees, making them a versatile wardrobe staple.

“We’ve seen a large rise in consumers cutting and splicing full-length jeans to get the perfect pair of shorts,” Francesca Sieler, marketing director at Beyond Retro, told The Guardian last year. “What would have been an unwanted piece has now got a new life and look that is personalized for the consumer.”

Jorts first made their big comeback in 2023, and according to Grazia, they’re set to be even more popular this year. Celebrities like Billie Eilish, who wore jorts on “The Tonight Show” in December, and Mindy Kaling, who posted a photo of her jorts and blazer combo on Instagram, are embracing the trend. Fashion icons Emily Ratajkowski and Bella Hadid have also been spotted wearing jorts multiple times.

Content creator Savannah Demers confidently stated in a TikTok clip, “Dad jorts are in whether you like it or not.” This sentiment is echoed by the Instagram account Data But Make It Fashion, which reported that searches for jorts on ASOS spiked by 29% in April. The hashtag #jorts has been used in 77,000 TikTok videos, showcasing various ways to style these denim shorts.

Olivia Buxton Smith, a fashion editor at Drest, praised jorts for their versatility. “I wear them with a blazer and a dainty shoe to the office, which has a smart/casual dress code, but I like that I can also wear them with a T-shirt to the pub at the weekend,” she told The Guardian. “They’re so versatile, whereas shorter shorts are for holidays only.”

Jorts’ resurgence is part of a larger trend of early 2000s fashion making a comeback, including UGG boots, gauchos, and even the infamous style of wearing dresses over jeans. In an era where “ugly” fashion is celebrated, with items like Birkenstocks, Crocs, and chunky “dad” sneakers becoming popular, jorts fit right in.

Love them or hate them, jorts are here to stay.

Belgium's away kit for Euro 2024. - X | Belgium Red Devils
Euro 2024: A Look At The Kits - Cartoonish Vs Retro Styles – Fashion Hit Or Miss?

BY Associated Press

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Fire, Explosion At Chemical Factory In Dombivli MIDC; No Casualties
  2. Drugs Worth More Than Rs 66 Cr Seized In Assam, Three Held
  3. No Gains In Kashmir If Militant Outfits Succeed In Derailing J-K Polls: Omar To Ex-Army Chief
  4. Breaking News, June 12: Another Encounter In J&K; Pema Khandu Stakes Claim To From Govt In Arunachal | Highlights
  5. Jammu And Kashmir: 1 Injured As Fresh Encounter Erupts In Doda District; 3rd Attack In 24 Hours
Entertainment News
  1. Karan Johar On Rising Star Fee: Every Actor Has To Review, Many Not In Touch With Reality
  2. ‘House Of The Dragon 2’: Magical Premiere In Britain Turns Out To Be A Star-Studded Evening – View Pics
  3. Bill Gates To Feature On Nikhil Kamath’s Podcast, Discuss Tech, Global Health, Philanthropy
  4. Pilates Allows 'Foodie' Sherleen Dutt To Stay Fit And Eat What She Loves
  5. Celine Dion Says She Went From 2 Mg To Fatal 90 Mg Of Valium During Health Struggles
Sports News
  1. India Vs United States Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: IND Search For Answers As Pressure Continues To Build
  2. India Vs USA: Arshdeep Singh Creates Massive T20 World Cup Record For India With His 9/4
  3. South Africa Ready For World-Class India, Says Laura Wolvaardt
  4. West Indies Vs New Zealand, Trinidad Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, WI Vs NZ Match?
  5. England Vs Oman Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 28: When, Where To Watch
World News
  1. US Expands Sanctions On Russia Over Support From Countries Like China; Biden To Sign Security Agreement With Ukraine
  2. ‘Lost On Superman Role Due To Sexuality’, Matt Bomer Reveals Being Gay Was Weaponized Against Him
  3. Congo: Over 80 Dead As Boat Capsizes On River, Says President
  4. Aliens Might Be Living Among Us 'Disguised As Humans', Harvard Researchers Claim In New Study
  5. 'Some Workable, Some Not': Antony Blinken On 'Numerous' Changes Requested By Hamas In US' Ceasefire Plan
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News, June 12: Another Encounter In J&K; Pema Khandu Stakes Claim To From Govt In Arunachal | Highlights
  2. US Navy Deploys Warships After Russian Fleet Nears Florida Coast En-Route To Cuba
  3. Election 2024: Voter Is The Victor
  4. Chandrababu Naidu Sworn-In As Andhra Pradesh CM; Mohan Majhi Takes Oath As First BJP CM Of Odisha
  5. India Vs USA, New York Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, IND Vs USA Match?
  6. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
  7. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
  8. Weather Updates, June 12: Heatwave Boils Delhi, Parts Of North India; Rains In Mumbai, Karnataka