Fashion trends from the early 2000s are making a surprising comeback, and this time it's the baggy, Bermuda-length jean shorts — affectionately known as "jorts" — that are stealing the spotlight. Joining the ranks of capri pants, charm jewellery, and popcorn fabric, jorts have been revamped for the modern, chic woman.
These knee-length denim shorts, once popular among hip-hop artists and skaters, have been given a stylish twist. Now, you’ll find them paired with blazers and heels or sneakers and tees, making them a versatile wardrobe staple.
“We’ve seen a large rise in consumers cutting and splicing full-length jeans to get the perfect pair of shorts,” Francesca Sieler, marketing director at Beyond Retro, told The Guardian last year. “What would have been an unwanted piece has now got a new life and look that is personalized for the consumer.”
Jorts first made their big comeback in 2023, and according to Grazia, they’re set to be even more popular this year. Celebrities like Billie Eilish, who wore jorts on “The Tonight Show” in December, and Mindy Kaling, who posted a photo of her jorts and blazer combo on Instagram, are embracing the trend. Fashion icons Emily Ratajkowski and Bella Hadid have also been spotted wearing jorts multiple times.
Content creator Savannah Demers confidently stated in a TikTok clip, “Dad jorts are in whether you like it or not.” This sentiment is echoed by the Instagram account Data But Make It Fashion, which reported that searches for jorts on ASOS spiked by 29% in April. The hashtag #jorts has been used in 77,000 TikTok videos, showcasing various ways to style these denim shorts.
Olivia Buxton Smith, a fashion editor at Drest, praised jorts for their versatility. “I wear them with a blazer and a dainty shoe to the office, which has a smart/casual dress code, but I like that I can also wear them with a T-shirt to the pub at the weekend,” she told The Guardian. “They’re so versatile, whereas shorter shorts are for holidays only.”
Jorts’ resurgence is part of a larger trend of early 2000s fashion making a comeback, including UGG boots, gauchos, and even the infamous style of wearing dresses over jeans. In an era where “ugly” fashion is celebrated, with items like Birkenstocks, Crocs, and chunky “dad” sneakers becoming popular, jorts fit right in.
Love them or hate them, jorts are here to stay.