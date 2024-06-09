Football

Euro 2024: A Look At The Kits - Cartoonish Vs Retro Styles – Fashion Hit Or Miss?

Ahead of the European soccer championships starting June 14 in Germany, The Associated Press takes a look at some of the kits that will surely catch the eyes of soccer fans and fashionistas from across the globe

X | Belgium Red Devils
Belgium's away kit for Euro 2024. Photo: X | Belgium Red Devils
info_icon

Belgium's away kit is a tribute to a much-loved and nearly century-old cartoon character, Tintin. Croatia's shirt will not go unnoticed. Germany's home jersey is a classic white, but the away shirt is a bold pink and purple. (More Football News)

Ahead of the European soccer championships starting June 14 in Germany, The Associated Press takes a look at some of the kits that will surely catch the eyes of soccer fans and fashionistas from across the globe.

France Goes Retro

Led by new Real Madrid signing Kylian Mbappé, France is among the favourites to win the tournament. Its jerseys, both home and away, deserve a place at the top of the charts, too.

The away shirt combines a white base with a royal blue, with pinstripes going from blue to red, reflecting the colours of the national flag. The home shirt is simple, featuring a striking bright blue.

The only downside, perhaps, is the extra large Gallic rooster — a national symbol of France as a nation. It is stamped on the shirt and might be too big and be more appropriate on a rugby shirt.

But because of that XXL badge, the jerseys are reminiscent of the kit the French team wore at the 1984 tournament, when the Tricolores, guided by Michel Platini, won their first major title.

Tintin Tribute

Belgium's home kit has the traditional red colour worn by the national teams, whose players are nicknamed the Red Devils and Red Flames.

Belgium National Football team.
Belgium National Football team. Photo: X | Belgium Red Devils
info_icon

But Belgium is the land of surrealism and likes to do things differently, with humour.

The away kit is a tribute to the late-great Belgian cartoonist Hergé and the character that first made him famous in 1929: Tintin, the intrepid reporter. It is composed of a blue jersey with a white collar, brown shorts, and white socks.

The light blue of the jersey will please the Manchester City fans who adore Kevin De Bruyne. The brown shorts, however, might result in an arrest by the fashion police.

Classicism? Modern theme? Germany Have Both

Germany home shirt.
Germany home shirt. Photo: X | German Football
info_icon

The new Germany home shirt is a classic and will fit perfectly with the resurgent mullet haircut that so many German players have sported in the past. It is mainly white, with the black, red and gold of the national flag over the shoulders in the shape of an eagle's wing.

The away kit, with its pink and purple colours, is an unprecedented bold move in the Mannschaft's history. The German federation says it represents the new generation of German soccer fans, as well as the diversity of the country.

The look is rounded off by purple shorts and socks. It got Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz really excited: “The away shirt is really cool! It's something different and really stands out.”

Number 44 Controvery

The German federation, however, made headlines for the wrong reasons after some social media users pointed out that the font of the two fours together on jerseys with the number 44 resembled the stylized SS used by the Nazi Party's Schutzstaffel group.

Adidas subsequently stopped offering the personalization of jerseys with names and numbers, and the federation halted the delivery of jerseys with the number 44 from its own online shop.

Commonly known as the SS, the Schutzstaffel group included police units, combat forces and others who ran the concentration camps that carried out the mass killings of Jewish civilians during World War II.

A mother with her boy takes a selfie next to the 2024 UEFA European Championship trophy. Germany will host the Euro 2024. - AP/Petros Giannakouris
Euro 2024: Seven Players To Watch Out For

BY Associated Press

Extra Large Checks

The French are not the only team taking the oversize trend. The Croatian home shirt will feature extra large red and white checks.

Critics say players now look more like jockeys at a race track rather than soccer players. But the larger squares give it a modern and relaxed look.

Keeping It Simple

The Portugal home kit should age well. Its designer didn't take too many risks, opting instead for elegance and a classic look.

The shirt is mainly red, with dashes of black and green on the black collar and sleeves. The Dutch home jersey also keeps it traditional — bright orange featuring a blue-collar.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE Updates: Modi Takes Oath As PM; 30 Cabinet Ministers Sworn In
  2. Narendra Modi Takes Oath As PM For Record 3rd Term, Here’s Full List Of Ministers Sworn In
  3. J&K: Bus Carrying Pilgrims Falls In Gorge After Suspected Terror Attack In Reasi District
  4. Haryana Govt Launches New Initiative To Resolve Public Grievances
  5. Bus With Pilgrims Plunges Into J-K Gorge After Suspected Terror Attack: Officials
Entertainment News
  1. Julia Butters To Reportedly Star In 'Freaky Friday 2'
  2. Idris Elba Says Portraying Negative Characters Is 'A Bit Of Therapy' For Him
  3. Kristen Stewart To Make Series Debut With 'The Challenger'
  4. Jannat Zubair Reacts With A 'Why Not’ To ‘Phulwa’ Returning On TV: 'These Shows Are Iconic'
  5. When A. R. Rahman Had To Work On A Tight Deadline Despite His Sister’s Ill Health
Sports News
  1. India Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup: Will Pak Be Eliminated If Match Is Washed Out?
  2. India Vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup Match Today: Rain Plays Hide & Seek; Players Back To Pavilion
  3. ICC T20 World Cup: Aiden Markram Opens Up On Unpredictable New York Surface
  4. Euro 2024: Czech Republic Midfielder Michal Sadilek Ruled Out Due To Injury
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Zverev, Alcaraz Level At 1-1 After Two Sets In French Open Final
World News
  1. Miss Alabama Winner Sparks Controversy, Ignites Debate On Pageant Titles, Cyberbullying And Weight: Here's The Truth
  2. Israel Extends Ban On Al Jazeera Operations For 45 Days
  3. Water Crisis In Atlanta: How Small Businesses Are Coping With The Aftermath
  4. Iran's Presidential Election: Ahmadinejad Blocked Again, 6 Candidates Approved
  5. 100-Year-Old WWII Veteran Marries 96-Year-Old Sweetheart Near Historic D-Day Beaches Of Normandy
Latest Stories
  1. NDA Oath Taking Ceremony: Here Are Dignitaries On Guest List For Mega Event
  2. PM Modi Has Given Me An Opportunity: JD(S) Leader Kumaraswamy
  3. Modi Oath Ceremony: What Is The Text Of PM’s Oath
  4. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE Updates: Modi Takes Oath As PM; 30 Cabinet Ministers Sworn In
  5. West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup: Windies Trample Hapless UGA By 144-Run Margin
  6. Pakistan: 2 Men From Ahmadi Community Killed In Punjab Province
  7. Modi’s Third Term Begins Today: The Challenges And The Questions
  8. India Vs Pakistan At The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: 5 Must-Watch Sports Films To Amp Up The Excitement Before The Massive Showdown