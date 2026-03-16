Ligue 1 Matchday 26 Roundup: Lyon Held By 10‑Man Le Havre To Extend Winless Run; Lille Close Gap On Top Three

Ligue 1 2025-26 Matchday 26 Roundup: Lyon’s winless run stretched to four games after a 0-0 draw at 10-man Le Havre, while Lille beat Rennes 2-1 to close in on Marseille, as PSG stayed top without playing

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Ligue 1 2025-26 Matchday 26 roundup Lyon Le Havre Lille
Le Havre's Lucas Gourna-Douath tussles with the ball with Lyon's Moussa Niakhite during their Ligue 1 match on March 15, 2026. | Photo: X/HAC_Foot
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Lyon held 0-0 by 10-man Le Havre, now four games without a win

  • Marseille edge Auxerre 1-0; Lens lose 2-1 at Lorient

  • PSG remain top with one-point lead, game in hand vs Nantes

Lyon’s winless run in the French league was extended to a fourth straight game by 10-man Le Havre on Sunday.

Despite playing a man down from the 56th minute, the hosts were the better team in the 0-0 draw and Lyon now lags two points behind third-place Marseille in the Ligue 1 standings.

Stephan Zagadou received a straight red card after fouling Endrick. Le Havre, which moved 10 points away from the automatic relegation spots, hit the woodwork twice.

Marseille won 1-0 against struggler Auxerre on Friday. Second-place Lens lost 2-1 at Lorient on Saturday, missing the chance to move back to the top of the standings.

Paris Saint-Germain, which did not play this weekend, has a one-point lead at the top and a match in hand. Nantes agreed last month to postpone their scheduled game on Sunday in order to give PSG more time to prepare for the Champions League second leg against Chelsea. PSG is leading 5-2 from the last-16 first leg.

Fernandez-Pardo is scorer and provider

Lille beat Rennes 2-1 away and moved within five points of Marseille.

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Matias Fernandez-Pardo scored the opener for Lille and then assisted Hákon Haraldsson early in the second half. Estéban Lepaul was on the scoresheet for Rennes, reducing the deficit from close range.

It was Rennes’ first defeat since coach Franck Haise took charge last month.

Two groups of supporters of Rennes and Lille had clashed Saturday night on the eve of the match.

Radio France reported that police used tear gas and that one fan was injured. Between 100 and 150 people were involved in the fight.

Elsewhere, Mario Sauer scored the winner deep in added time as Toulouse heaped more misery on Metz.

Sauer’s goal sealed Toulouse’s 4-3 win and extended last-place Metz’s winless run to a 14th match.

“It was a crazy game,” Sauer said. “We deserved it today, and this win was so important for us.”

Paris FC drew 0-0 at Strasbourg.

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