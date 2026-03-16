Ligue 1 Matchday 26 Roundup: Lyon Held By 10‑Man Le Havre To Extend Winless Run; Lille Close Gap On Top Three

Le Havre's Lucas Gourna-Douath tussles with the ball with Lyon's Moussa Niakhite during their Ligue 1 match on March 15, 2026. | Photo: X/HAC_Foot

Le Havre's Lucas Gourna-Douath tussles with the ball with Lyon's Moussa Niakhite during their Ligue 1 match on March 15, 2026. | Photo: X/HAC_Foot