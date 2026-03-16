UEFA Champions League Final Ticket Prices Stay Flat For Third Year Running

UEFA Champions League 2025-26 final tickets in Budapest will remain at last year’s prices, with resale capped at face value and strict mobile registration rules to curb scalping, contrasting FIFA’s World Cup model

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UEFA Champions League 2025-26 final ticket prices frozen update
The Champions League trophy is displayed ahead of the UEFA Champions League round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final and final draw, at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, Friday, Febr. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/MARTIAL TREZZINI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • UEFA freezes Champions League final ticket prices for third straight year

  • Cheapest tickets €70; disabled fans €70 with free companion seat

  • Finalists each get 17,200 tickets; 4,600 via global lottery sale

Tickets for the Champions League final in Budapest have been frozen at the same prices from last year’s game, UEFA said Monday, as part of a more fan-friendly program than the World Cup.

UEFA detailed limits on who can buy tickets through its resale platform, which must be priced at face value with no fee charged to the seller — unlike FIFA’s resale platform for World Cup tickets in the United States.

Critics have likened the 2026 World Cup tickets market to official scalping with no limit on resale prices offered and FIFA taking 15% fees from buyers and sellers.

For fans of the two Champions League finalists, thousands of the lowest priced 70 euros ($80) tickets are the same for a third straight year. Tickets for disabled spectators also are 70 euros ($80) and one ticket for a companion is free.

UEFA said the finalists each get 17,200 tickets of the 61,400 available for the May 30 game at Puskas Arena in the Hungarian capital.

An additional 4,600 tickets are available in a global lottery sale through UEFA’s website with the winners required to register their mobile phone to help curb scalping.

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“Successful applicants must then use this registered mobile phone to access the stadium on match day, as the ticket of the purchaser will be non-transferable,” UEFA said. “Access to purchase resale tickets will be granted exclusively to selected fans who were unsuccessful in the lottery.”

Higher category seats were hiked in price for last year’s final in Munich and now stay the same for Budapest. Those tickets are set at 180 euros ($206), 650 euros ($747) and 950 euros ($1,090).

More than 22,000 tickets are reserved by UEFA for broadcasters, sponsors, soccer federations and guests.

UEFA is advised on ticket issues for club finals and major tournaments with a recognized fans group, Football Supporters Europe, which was not consulted by FIFA on World Cup prices.

FIFA responded to widespread criticism of World Cup prices in December by making a few hundreds seats available for $60 at each of the 104 games being played in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Those tickets will be distributed by national federations of the 48 competing teams to some of their most loyal fans.

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