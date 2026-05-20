Portugal's Squad For FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo Headlines Portugal Squad As Jota Is Remembered

“The final list includes 27 names plus one,” Martínez said. “To lose Diogo Jota was an unforgettable moment and a very difficult moment. But the next day it was a responsibility for all of us to fight for Diogo Jota's dream and for the example that he was in our national team. The spirit, the strength, the example of Diogo Jota, the plus one. He will be the plus one forever.”