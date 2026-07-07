POR 0-1 ESP, FIFA World Cup 2026: Merino's Late Goal Sends Spain Through To QFs, Ends Ronaldo's WC Career

A Associated Press 7 July 2026 2:58 am Published at: 7 July 2026 2:54 am Updated on:

Spain advanced to the quarter-finals for the first time since winning its only World Cup title in 2010 in South Africa. Spain will play either the United States or Belgium on Friday in Los Angeles

A Associated Press 7 July 2026 2:58 am Published at: 7 July 2026 2:54 am Updated on:

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (7) leaves the pitch after the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Portugal and Spain. Photo: AP

Summary of this article Merino came on a late sub for ESP before scoring the winner

POR hardly troubled the ESP goal with Cristiano Ronaldo largely silent

Spain will play either the United States or Belgium on Friday in Los Angeles Mikel Merino scored seconds into second-half stoppage time, and Spain beat Portugal 1-0 on Monday to end the World Cup career of superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Merino had just been knocked down, and a foul was called. While a Portugal player argued, Merino played the ball back in, ran toward the goal and put a shot past goalkeeper Diogo Costa after taking a pass from Ferran Torres. Spain advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time since winning its only World Cup title in 2010 in South Africa. Spain will play either the United States or Belgium on Friday in Los Angeles. Ronaldo was trying to get Portugal to the quarterfinals in a second consecutive tournament for the first time. Instead, the career on soccer’s biggest stage is over for the all-time leader in international goals.

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