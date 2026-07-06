Mexico Vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026: Who Won In The Round Of 16 Match At Estadio Azteca?

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Associated Press
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Jude Bellingham's brace and Harry Kane's penalty helped 10-man England beat Mexico 3-2, ending El Tri's Azteca unbeaten streak and securing a FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final against Norway

England Vs Mexico, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
England players celebrate after the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Mexico and England in Mexico City, Sunday, July 5, 2026 (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Summary of this article

  • Jude Bellingham's quickfire brace in 98 seconds inspired England to a thrilling 3-2 win over Mexico

  • Ten-man England held firm after Jarrell Quansah's red card, with Harry Kane scoring a crucial penalty

  • The Three Lions ended Mexico's unbeaten World Cup run at the Estadio Azteca and booked a quarter-final clash with Norway

Jude Bellingham scored two goals 98 seconds apart, Harry Kane converted a penalty when England was down to 10 men, and the Three Lions handed Mexico its first World Cup loss at Estadio Azteca, a wild 3-2 victory on Sunday night to reach the quarterfinals.

England moves on to face Norway on Saturday in Miami Gardens, Florida, for a spot in the semifinals.

Bellingham stunned the crowd of more than 80,000 at a venue where Mexico was unbeaten in 10 World Cup matches, including three this year, when he scored on a header in the 36th minute and again in the 38th on a pass from Kane.

Julian Quinones scored for El Tri in the 42nd minute, and the game appeared to turn in Mexico’s favor when England’s Jarell Quansah was sent off in the 54th for a dangerous foul on Jesus Gallardo.

Also Check: Mexico vs England Highlights

But England was awarded a penalty for a challenge by Mexico goalkeeper Raúl Rangel, and Kane converted for his sixth goal of this tournament and 14th of his World Cup career, matching Gerd Müller of West Germany for fifth on the scoring list. Kane has six goals in this tournament, one behind Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland in the Golden Boot race.

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Kane then committed a foul that made him the first player since at least 1966 to score and concede a penalty in a World Cup game. Raul Jimnez converted the kick with a stutter-step approach to move El Tri within 3-2.

Mexico attacked relentlessly over the final 21 minutes, plus 11 minutes of stoppage time, but goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and England's defenders held steady.

Mexico has not reached the quarterfinals since hosting in 1986. Since then, it has lost in the round of 16 eight times, failed to advance past the group stage in 2022 and was disqualified from the 1990 tournament.

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