Mexico Vs Czechia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Fresh Controversy Erupts As Homophobic Chants Return At Estadio Azteca

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Associated Press
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The incident on the brink of halftime, when the Czech goalkeeper was taking a goal kick, and homophobic chants could be heard around the stadium, was intended to intimidate the player

Fresh Controversy Erupts in Mexico vs Czechia match
Fans chants homophobic slurs to intimidate Czech Republic's goalkeeper during Mexico s Czechia match on Thursday, June 25. AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo
Summary of this article

  • Azteca Stadium is again in spotlight as fans hurled homophobic chants at Czech Republic's goalkeeper in a match against Mexico

  • The chant has cost Mexico hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines levied by FIFA

  • The chants were heard when Czech Republic's goalkeeper was taking a goal kick just before halftime

Fans at Mexico’s final World Cup group stage match on Wednesday chanted a slur that has previously led to fines and other sanctions against the country’s soccer federation.

The slur, which literally means male prostitute in Spanish, could be heard at the Azteca stadium toward the end of the first half when Czech goalkeeper Matej Kovar took a goal kick.

Check the highlights of MEX vs CZE match here.

The chant has cost Mexico hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines levied by FIFA. It rose to popularity roughly 25 years ago and is used to intimidate goalkeepers when they take goal kicks.

It went viral in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and was heard again in Russia during the 2018 World Cup and four years later in Qatar. It has persisted despite attempts by the Mexican soccer federation to stop it.

Mexico had already advanced to the knockout phase as Group A winners ahead of the match against the Czech Republic

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Mexico's Julian Quinones celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Czechia during a World Cup Group A soccer match in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. - AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo
Mexico's Julian Quinones celebrates scoring (16) his side's second goal against Czechia during a World Cup Group A soccer match in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo - AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo
South Korea Vs Czechia, FIFA World Cup 2026, Group A: Captain Son Heung-min congratulates Hwang In-beom, right, for scoring the equaliser against Czechia in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, Thursday, June 11, 2026. - AP Photo/Matias Delacroix
A fan gets his temperature checked as he enters Azteca Stadium before a Mexican soccer league quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Cruz Azul and Toluca in Mexico City, May 15, 2021. - | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo,

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