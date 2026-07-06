Wimbledon 2026: Who Won And Eliminated Yesterday In Ladies' Singles Round Of 16 Matches?

Naomi Osaka stunned World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka to reach her maiden Wimbledon quarter-final
Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Karolina Muchova also advanced after hard-fought victories
Sabalenka, Krejcikova, Bencic and teenage sensation Iva Jovic were eliminated in the Round of 16
The race for the Venus Rosewater Dish took another dramatic turn on Day 7 of Wimbledon 2026, with the women's singles quarter-final lineup finally taking shape. Sunday's Round of 16 action featured blockbuster upsets, emotional milestones and late-night drama as several title contenders advanced while former champions and top seeds bowed out.
The biggest headline came from Naomi Osaka, who stunned World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka to continue her remarkable resurgence, while Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Karolina Muchova also secured their places in the last eight after contrasting victories.
Here's a look at every completed Ladies' Singles Round of 16 match from Sunday.
Naomi Osaka def. Aryna Sabalenka (6-2, 7-6)
The headline result of the day belonged to Naomi Osaka. The four-time Grand Slam champion produced one of her finest grass-court performances to defeat top seed Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets and reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time in her career. Osaka dominated the opening set with aggressive baseline tennis before holding her nerve in a second-set tiebreak to complete a memorable victory.
The defeat also ended Sabalenka's hopes of capturing her maiden Wimbledon title and ensured that the tournament would crown a ninth consecutive first-time women's singles champion.
Karolina Muchova def. Barbora Krejcikova (7-5, 5-7, 6-3)
In an all-Czech battle, Karolina Muchova overcame defending Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova in a high-quality three-set contest. Muchova struck 50 winners and recovered after losing the second set to seal victory in two hours and 32 minutes.
The win ended Krejcikova's title defence while sending Muchova into another Wimbledon quarter-final, where she will face Osaka in one of the standout matches of the tournament.
Jessica Pegula def. Iva Jovic (4-6, 6-3, 6-1)
Fourth seed Jessica Pegula battled back after dropping the opening set against 18-year-old American Iva Jovic. The experienced Pegula steadily took control by improving her serve and dictating rallies before racing through the final set.
The victory matched Pegula's best-ever Wimbledon performance and set up an all-American quarter-final against Coco Gauff. Jovic's impressive breakthrough run came to an end despite another fearless display on the biggest stage.
Coco Gauff def. Belinda Bencic (4-6, 6-3, 6-4)
Coco Gauff survived a late-night battle against Olympic champion Belinda Bencic, finishing just minutes before Wimbledon's 11 p.m. curfew. After losing the opening set and struggling with her serve early, Gauff found her rhythm, striking 35 winners to complete the comeback.
The victory sent the American into her maiden Wimbledon quarter-final and continued an excellent run for the United States, which placed multiple women in the last eight.
Who Was Eliminated In Wimbledon 2026 Ladies' Singles Round Of 16?
The following players saw their Wimbledon 2026 singles campaigns come to an end in the Round of 16:
Aryna Sabalenka (lost to Naomi Osaka)
Barbora Krejcikova (lost to Karolina Muchova)
Iva Jovic (lost to Jessica Pegula)
Belinda Bencic (lost to Coco Gauff)