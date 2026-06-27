Colombia Vs Portugal LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

Colombia and Portugal face each other in a crucial group K encounter which will also mark their first head-to-head match in history.
If Portugal wins, they would potentially be facing Ghana or Switzerland in the next round or else they'll have to face England.
The match will be held on June 28, 5:00 am (IST) at the Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, USA.
After facing tons of criticisms and backlash from the media after a 1-1 draw against DR Congo, Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo just announced their arrival in the best way possible.
Cristiano who was carrying a lot of burden on his shoulders, opened the scoring in just six minutes of the game and then scored another to silent the haters.
Portugal won it easily by a score line of 5-0 but this fixture against Colombia won't be an easy one for the Selecao because Colombia are unbeaten and they are leading their group with six points.
If Portugal wins, their potential opponents in the knockout stages would be the likes of Ghana or Switzerland and also fans can expect one last dance of the GOATs against each other in the Quarter-Finals.
However, if they lose, their potential opponents would be England in the Round Of 32, Spain in the Round Of 16 and France in the Quarter Finals and of course they would want to escape the path of death.
Even if it's a draw for Portugal, they'll have to choose the path of death for themselves.
Colombia Vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record
There is no prior head-to-head history between the Portugal and Colombia senior men's national football teams. The two nations never crossed paths in either a friendly or a major tournament over their respective soccer histories
Colombia Vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction
Experts and predictive models lean toward a 1-1 draw or a narrow 2-1 victory for Portugal, with over 2.5 total goals expected in the game. Both teams enter the match with high-powered offenses.
Colombia Vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Location: Miami Gardens, USA.
Stadium: Miami Stadium
Date: Sunday, 28 June
Kick-off Time: 28/06/2026 – 5:00 am(IST)
Colombia Vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.
Colombia Vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely Starting XIs
Colombia Predicted XIs:
C. Vargas (GK), D. Muñoz, D. Sánchez, J. Lucumí, J. Mojica, G. Puerta, J. Lerma, J. Arias, J. Rodríguez, L. Díaz, L. Suárez
Portugal Predicted XIs:
Diogo Costa (GK); João Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, João Neves; Joao Felix, Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto; Cristiano Ronaldo