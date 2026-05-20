Arsenal Crowned English Premier League Champions After Manchester City Draw At Bournemouth

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola applauds supporters after the English Premier League soccer match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City in Bournemouth, England, Tuesday, May 19, 2026. AP Photo/Ian Walton

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola applauds supporters after the English Premier League soccer match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City in Bournemouth, England, Tuesday, May 19, 2026. AP Photo/Ian Walton