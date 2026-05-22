Pep Guardiola Confirms Departure from Manchester City At Season-End After Historic 10-Year Tenure

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Associated Press
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Pep Guardiola will step down as Manchester City manager after his final match this Sunday, concluding a transformative 10-year tenure that delivered 17 major trophies

pep guardiola confirms leaving manchester city after english premier league 2025-26
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola greets fans at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace in Manchester, England. AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • Pep Guardiola is leaving Manchester City after a historic 10-year run

  • His final match as manager will be against Aston Villa this Sunday

  • Enzo Maresca is the favorite to succeed the legendary coach

Pep Guardiola confirmed what Manchester City fans had been fearing. The club’s most successful manager is leaving, bringing to a close a trophy-laden, 10-year spell in which he established City as one of major forces in Europe and changed the face of English soccer.

Guardiola, who had a further year left on his City contract, will take charge of his final game against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.

“Don’t ask me the reasons I’m leaving. There is no reason, but deep inside, I know it’s my time,” Guardiola said. “Nothing is eternal, if it was, I would be here. Eternal will be the feeling, the people, the memories, the love I have for my Manchester City.”

City said Guardiola would take up a role as global ambassador.

Enzo Maresca — the former Chelsea manager who was previously assistant to Guardiola at City — is the favorite to take on the daunting task of filling Guardiola’s shoes after a decade of unprecedented dominance.

Since joining City in the summer of 2016, Guardiola led the Abu Dhabi-backed team to six Premier League titles and the Champions League for the first time in 2023.

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He won 17 major trophies in all, including a domestic double this season of the English League Cup and the FA Cup. He has won 35 major titles across his coaching career including his time at Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

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