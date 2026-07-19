World Cup Final Ready Reckoner: Key Stats, Stars, And Schedule Details

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Associated Press
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The stage is set for a historic FIFA World Cup final as Lionel Messi's Argentina take on Lamine Yamal's Spain. From record-breaking goal averages and a first-of-its-kind halftime show featuring Justin Bieber and Shakira, to a scheduled trophy presentation by President Donald Trump, here is your essential guide to everything you must know before kickoff

Argentina vs Spain World Cup final guide ap photo
Argentina and Spain will battle in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at MetLife Stadium on July 20. AP Photo/Abbie Parr
Summary of this article

  • Argentina and Spain face off in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at MetLife Stadium, with Lionel Messi chasing a fourth title for La Albiceleste and Spain aiming for their second world crown

  • The expanded 48-team tournament has already produced a record 307 goals, with the final set to cap off one of the highest-scoring World Cups in history

  • The title clash will also feature a star-studded closing ceremony and FIFA's first-ever World Cup halftime show, with U.S. President Donald Trump expected to attend the trophy presentation

Lionel Messi and Argentina on one side. Lamine Yamal and Spain on the other.

The World Cup final is finally here.

Kickoff is at 3 p.m. EDT at MetLife Stadium. Argentina is seeking its fourth title, Spain its second — and could become the first nation to simultaneously hold the World Cup crowns in both men's and women's soccer.

It's the 104th match of the biggest World Cup ever, a 48-team event that played out over the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Because there were more matches than any previous World Cup, it was no surprise that there were more goals than all other editions — 307 and counting entering Sunday.

If Argentina and Spain combine for at least two goals in the final, this World Cup will also have the highest average number of goals per game since the 1956 event saw 3.6 per contest. (If the teams score fewer than two Sunday, it'll still be the highest average per game since 1970's World Cup saw 2.97 goals per game.)

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The spectacle will not be limited to simply soccer.

Post Malone will headline the closing ceremony, which starts 90 minutes before the final. The halftime show — a first for FIFA — has Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira and BTS as fellow headliners, along with Burna Boy, Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel, the PS 22 Chorus featuring Coldplay, and even characters from Sesame Street and the Muppets.

President Donald Trump is expected to attend as well, with plans calling for him to be part of the trophy presentation at the conclusion of the match.

Argentina is wearing its light blue and white vertically striped jerseys for the match, while Spain is wearing predominantly red with navy sleeves. The officiating crew is from Slovenia — Slavko Vinčić is the referee, with Tomaž Klančnik and Andraž Kovačič his assistant referees.

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