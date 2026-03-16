Ashley Cole Takes On First Managerial Role With Italian Club Cesena

Summary of this article
Ashley Cole joins Italian 2nd tier club Cesena as head coach
The Englishman joins on a short-term deal until June 30
Cole has played for Arsenal, Chelsea and England
Italian second-tier club Cesena hired former England international Ashley Cole as its new coach on Sunday.
Cole has signed a deal with the Serie B club until June 30 with an option to prolong under certain conditions, Cesena said.
It is a first management role for the former Arsenal, Chelsea and England full-back, who has been developing as a coach since retiring from playing in 2019.
Cole’s positions have included working with Frank Lampard at Derby, Chelsea and Everton, with Wayne Rooney at Birmingham and with England and the Football Association.
Cesena fired Michele Mignani on Saturday.