UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Preview: Arsenal Lead English Charge As Premier League Club Faces Wipeout Threat

Arsenal's Gabriel, left, and William Saliba celebrate after the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Everton in London, England, Saturday, March 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Arsenal's Gabriel, left, and William Saliba celebrate after the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Everton in London, England, Saturday, March 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung