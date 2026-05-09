Liverpool Vs Chelsea, Premier League Live: See Best Photos From Anfield

Current English Premier League champions, Liverpool welcome dispirited Chelsea at Anfield on Saturday in one of the most anticipated clashes of the ongoing EPL season. The Reds may have lost 2-3 to Manchester United in their last EPL fixture but Arne Slot's men are still within touching distance of securing UEFA Champions League spot for next season. Three points will be on their mind against a out-of-sorts Chelsea team who have not won a game in their last six EPL outings.

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Liverpool Vs Chelsea Premier League soccer-Dominik Szoboszlai
Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai in action during the Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
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Liverpool Vs Chelsea Premier League soccer-Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk warms up for the Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
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Liverpool Vs Chelsea Premier League soccer-Dominik Szoboszlai
Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai warms up for the Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
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Liverpool Vs Chelsea Premier League soccer-Liverpool fans
Liverpool fans cheer before the Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
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Liverpool Vs Chelsea Premier League soccer-Ryan Gravenberch
Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch, left, and Chelsea's Marc Cucurella go for the ball during the Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
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Liverpool Vs Chelsea Premier League soccer-
Liverpool players celebrate after scoring during the Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
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Liverpool Vs Chelsea Premier League soccer-Marc Cucurella
Chelsea's Marc Cucurella, left, and Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate fight for the ball during the Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
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Liverpool Vs Chelsea Premier League soccer-Marc Cucurella
Chelsea's Marc Cucurella, left, and Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate fight for the ball during the Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
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Liverpool Vs Chelsea Premier League soccer-Dominik Szoboszlai
Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai in action in front of Chelsea's Moises Caicedo during the Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
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Liverpool Vs Chelsea Premier League soccer-Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, left, and Chelsea's Cole Palmer fight for the ball during the Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
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Liverpool Vs Chelsea Premier League soccer-Marc Cucurella
Chelsea's Marc Cucurella shoots by Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate fduring the Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
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Liverpool Vs Chelsea Premier League soccer-Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez (top) celebrates with team-mate Wesley Fofana after scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea in Liverpool, England. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
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Liverpool Vs Chelsea Premier League soccer-Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez shoots by Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate during the Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
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Liverpool Vs Chelsea Premier League soccer-Jorrel Hato
Chelsea's Jorrel Hato, left, and Liverpool's Jeremie Frimpong fight for the ball during the Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
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