Liverpool Vs Chelsea, Premier League Live: See Best Photos From Anfield
Current English Premier League champions, Liverpool welcome dispirited Chelsea at Anfield on Saturday in one of the most anticipated clashes of the ongoing EPL season. The Reds may have lost 2-3 to Manchester United in their last EPL fixture but Arne Slot's men are still within touching distance of securing UEFA Champions League spot for next season. Three points will be on their mind against a out-of-sorts Chelsea team who have not won a game in their last six EPL outings.
1/13
2/13
3/13
4/13
5/13
6/13
7/13
8/13
9/13
10/13
11/13
12/13
13/13
Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE