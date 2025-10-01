Galatasaray 1-0 Liverpool: Arne Slot's Men Tamed In Istanbul As Osimhen Makes Champions League History

Galatasaray vs Liverpool Match Report: Victor Osimhen's first-half penalty gave Galatasaray a 1-0 win over Liverpool, ending an eight-match home drought in the UEFA Champions League

Galatasaray vs Liverpool Match Report
Victor Osimhen scores for Galatasaray
  • Osimhen's 15th-minute penalty was his 10th Champions League goal, a Nigerian record

  • Galatasaray ended an eight-game winless home run in the Champions League

  • VAR overturned a late penalty for Liverpool after pitch-side review

Victor Osimhen's first-half penalty consigned Liverpool to a limp 1-0 defeat at Galatasaray as the Reds were embroiled in late VAR drama in Tuesday's Champions League clash.

The Nigeria international kept his cool from 12 yards in the 15th minute when Dominik Szoboszlai was penalised for tripping Baris Yilmaz at Rams Park.

Arne Slot's men thought they had a late lifeline when referee Clement Turpin pointed to the spot once more, but he was advised to go to the pitch-side monitor and decided Ibrahima Konate had not been clipped by Wilfried Singo.

Alisson had already denied Yilmaz, while Hugo Ekitike was thwarted by Ugurcan Cakir and Cody Gakpo saw an effort cleared off the line by Ismail Jakobs in an electric start.

Mere moments after that latter chance, Yilmaz got the better of Szoboszlai and Osimhen just about squeezed his penalty past Alisson when shooting down the middle.

Florian Wirtz's effort on the spin was kept out by Ugurcan as Liverpool sought a leveller, whereas Osimhen should have doubled the lead when Konate was dispossessed, but Alisson made the save one-on-one – the Brazilian going off after being injured making the save.

Liverpool pressed for the equaliser and when Turpin decided Singo had made contact with Konate it looked as though they had a golden opportunity. But the respite was short-lived as the Reds failed to bounce back from Saturday's defeat to Crystal Palace.

Data debrief: Gala end home runs as Osimhen stands alone

Gala were on their longest ever winless home run in the European Cup/Champions League prior to this fixture (eight games - D4, L4), with their last victory before this coming against Lokomotiv Moscow in September 2018.

Moreover, they had won just once in their previous 18 games in the competition (D5, L12) and had been battered 5-1 by Eintracht Frankfurt on matchday one.

Osimhen was the hero for the hosts and he is the first Nigerian player to score for three different sides in the Champions League (Lille, Napoli, Galatasaray). He is also the first player from his country to score 10 goals in the Champions League proper - he was previously level with Obafemi Martins on nine.

Liverpool – victors over Bologna in their opener – are now winless in three away trips to Galatasaray. The only team they have faced away from home more often in the competition without winning is Chelsea (5 - D3, L2).

