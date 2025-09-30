Galatasaray Vs Liverpool Live Score, UEFA Champions League: Line-Ups Out; Reds Face Turkish Giants On Matchday 2
Galatasaray vs Liverpool Live Updates, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: The Turkish titans are unbeaten in their last three games against English opponents in European competition. Catch all the action from the UCL group-stage game at Rams Park, Istanbul
Galatasaray Vs Liverpool Live Score, UEFA Champions League: Reds warm up during a training session in England. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
Galatasaray vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Blog: Turkish giants Galatasaray host English champions Liverpool in a UCL 2025-26 group stage match tonight at Rams Park. With Istanbul's world-famous atmosphere and a rich history of European football, this heavyweight clash promises intensity and drama. Galatasaray enter with a perfect domestic record of seven wins in seven in the Super Lig, but they are still licking wounds from a 1-5 hammering by Frankfurt. Liverpool, meanwhile, arrive after a shock Premier League defeat to Crystal Palace. The Reds won their UCL opener 3-2 against Atletico Madrid thanks to an injury-time goal from Virgil van Dijk. Follow live score and updates from the Galatasaray vs Liverpool clash:
LIVE UPDATES
Galatasaray Vs Liverpool Live Score, UEFA Champions League: LIV Starting XI
Here is Liverpool's line-up for tonight's face-off with Galatasaray:
Team news is in for our clash with Galatasaray ✊ #UCL
Galatasaray Vs Liverpool Live Score, UEFA Champions League: Start Time, Streaming
The match kicks off at 12:30am IST. The Galatasaray vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website in the country.
Galatasaray Vs Liverpool Live Score, UEFA Champions League: Hello There!
Greetings and welcome everyone. We are back with another Champions League live blog, and this time it is Turkish heavyweights Galatasaray hosting Premier League champions Liverpool. Watch this space for the build-up and live updates from the match.