Galatasaray Vs Liverpool Live Score, UEFA Champions League: Line-Ups Out; Reds Face Turkish Giants On Matchday 2

Galatasaray Vs Liverpool Live Score, UEFA Champions League: Reds warm up during a training session in England. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP

Galatasaray vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Blog: Turkish giants Galatasaray host English champions Liverpool in a UCL 2025-26 group stage match tonight at Rams Park. With Istanbul's world-famous atmosphere and a rich history of European football, this heavyweight clash promises intensity and drama. Galatasaray enter with a perfect domestic record of seven wins in seven in the Super Lig, but they are still licking wounds from a 1-5 hammering by Frankfurt. Liverpool, meanwhile, arrive after a shock Premier League defeat to Crystal Palace. The Reds won their UCL opener 3-2 against Atletico Madrid thanks to an injury-time goal from Virgil van Dijk. Follow live score and updates from the Galatasaray vs Liverpool clash:

LIVE UPDATES

30 Sept 2025, 11:42:33 pm IST Galatasaray Vs Liverpool Live Score, UEFA Champions League: LIV Starting XI Here is Liverpool's line-up for tonight's face-off with Galatasaray: Team news is in for our clash with Galatasaray ✊ #UCL — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 30, 2025

30 Sept 2025, 11:18:27 pm IST Galatasaray Vs Liverpool Live Score, UEFA Champions League: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 12:30am IST. The Galatasaray vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website in the country.