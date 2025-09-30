Galatasaray Vs Liverpool Live Score, UEFA Champions League: Line-Ups Out; Reds Face Turkish Giants On Matchday 2

Galatasaray vs Liverpool Live Updates, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: The Turkish titans are unbeaten in their last three games against English opponents in European competition. Catch all the action from the UCL group-stage game at Rams Park, Istanbul

B
Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Galatasaray Vs Liverpool Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26
Galatasaray Vs Liverpool Live Score, UEFA Champions League: Reds warm up during a training session in England. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
Galatasaray vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Blog: Turkish giants Galatasaray host English champions Liverpool in a UCL 2025-26 group stage match tonight at Rams Park. With Istanbul's world-famous atmosphere and a rich history of European football, this heavyweight clash promises intensity and drama. Galatasaray enter with a perfect domestic record of seven wins in seven in the Super Lig, but they are still licking wounds from a 1-5 hammering by Frankfurt. Liverpool, meanwhile, arrive after a shock Premier League defeat to Crystal Palace. The Reds won their UCL opener 3-2 against Atletico Madrid thanks to an injury-time goal from Virgil van Dijk. Follow live score and updates from the Galatasaray vs Liverpool clash:
LIVE UPDATES

Galatasaray Vs Liverpool Live Score, UEFA Champions League: LIV Starting XI

Here is Liverpool's line-up for tonight's face-off with Galatasaray:

Galatasaray Vs Liverpool Live Score, UEFA Champions League: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 12:30am IST. The Galatasaray vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website in the country.

Galatasaray Vs Liverpool Live Score, UEFA Champions League: Hello There!

Greetings and welcome everyone. We are back with another Champions League live blog, and this time it is Turkish heavyweights Galatasaray hosting Premier League champions Liverpool. Watch this space for the build-up and live updates from the match.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Live Cricket Score, ODI WC 2025: IND-W Edge Past SL-W To Start Campaign On High

  2. Nepal Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd T20I: WI Complete Chase With No Breathe Lost, Deny Nepal Whitewash

  3. Saudi Arabia Enter Cricket: Announce Partnership With ILT20 - To Host Matches In Seasons Ahead

  4. NZ Vs AUS, 1st T20I: Rachin Ravindra Injury Blow For New Zealand

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup Final Fallout: PCB Suspends Overseas T20 League NOCs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Rallies Past Belinda Bencic To Progress In Beijing

  2. Japan Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Clinches Crown With Straight Sets Win Over Taylor Fritz

  3. Iga Swiatek Considers Breaking WTA Rules, Says Tennis Season 'Too Long And Too Intense'

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Fabian Marozsan, China Open: How World No. 2 Set Up Semis Clash With Alex De Minaur

  5. Daniil Medvedev Vs Alexander Zverev, China Open: Russian Topples Second Seed To Enter Semis

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Tremors Felt In Northeast India After A 4.7 Magnitude Earthquake In Myanmar

  2. Private Equity’s Rush Into Kerala: What It Says About The State’s Health Model 

  3. Fury In The Cold Desert: Protests For Ladakh Statehood Turn Deadly

  4. Delhi NCR Weather Today: Welcome Relief as Light Rain and Cloudy Skies Return

  5. Prashant Kishor’s Corruption Offensive: Strategy or Political Gamble in Bihar?

Entertainment News

  1. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  2. Assam Mourns Iconic Singer Zubeen Garg, A Voice That United Generations

  3. Wayward Review | Mae Martin’s Delightful Perversion Of Maternal Care Crumbles Under A Mediocre Climax

  4. Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Separate After Almost 20 Years Of Marriage - Report

  5. Mahesh Manjrekar's First Wife Deepa Mehta Passes Away, Son Satya Shares Heartfelt Tribute

US News

  1. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  2. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  3. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  4. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  5. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

World News

  1. Afghanistan Cut Off From Outside World After Nationwide Telecom Shutdown

  2. Canada Names Bishnoi Gang as Terrorist Entity

  3. Mahatma Gandhi’s Statue Vandalised In London Ahead Of Gandhi Jayanti

  4. Recognition Isn’t Enough, Practical Steps Needed For Palestinian Freedom: Abu Shawesh

  5. World's Tallest Bridge Opens In China, Cuts Travel Time To Two Minutes From Two Hours

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius October 2025 Horoscope: Fortunate Month With Opportunities In Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Pleasant Monsoon End with Light Showers Continuing

  3. Pakistan, IMF Begin Review Talks On $7 Billion Loan

  4. Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quettad, Pakistan

  5. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  6. Patent Cliff Drives Pharma To China While EquitiesFirst Unlocks Capital

  7. Pawan Kalyan Condemns Kantara Chapter 1 Boycott Calls From Telugu Audience: Let Us Support Good Films

  8. ‘Significant’ Changes Coming to H-1B Visa Process Before 2026 Rollout: U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick