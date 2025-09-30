UEFA Champions League Matchday 2 Live Updates: Chelsea Host Benfica; Marseille Face Ajax

UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Matchday 2 Live Blog: Nine fixtures are lined up on Tuesday night, with Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur, Inter Milan all in action. Follow live scores and updates from the premier European football competition

UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Matchday 2 Live Updates: Benfica head coach Jose Mourinho attends his team's training session in London.
European football elite returns tonight for the first wave of matchday 2 action in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league stage, with nine fixtures representing more than a half-dozen countries. The evening kicked off in Bergamo, where Atalanta and Club Brugge are already deep into battle. Simultaneously, 15-time champions Real Madrid took the field in Kazakhstan for an early clash against Kairat. The spotlight then shifts across iconic venues: Atletico Madrid host Eintracht Frankfurt in the Spanish capital, Bodo/Glimt welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the Arctic circle, Chelsea and Benfica square off in London, Inter Milan entertain Slavia Prague, Marseille and Ajax meet in France, and in Cyprus, underdogs Pafos brace for Bayern Munich's firepower. Meanwhile, Galatasaray welcome Liverpool in Istanbul. Track every goal as it hits the net and all key moments from UEFA Champions League Matchday 2 live here:
LIVE UPDATES

UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Matchday 2 Live Scores: Greetings!

Hey there, welcome to our one-stop blog for tonight's Champions League fixtures. We will bring to you all the key updates from the matchday 2 fixtures lined up, so sit tight and stay with us.

Published At:
