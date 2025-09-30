Galatasaray Vs Liverpool Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Preview, Head-To-Head And More

Galatasaray and Liverpool clash at Rams Park in UEFA Champions League 2025-26 matchday 2
Teams locked 1-1 in the head-to-head record, with two draws
Galatasaray unbeaten in last three games against English opponents
Galatasaray welcome Liverpool to Rams Park in Istanbul for their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase match on Wednesday (October 1). Watch the Galatasaray vs Liverpool football match live tonight.
Both sides are looking to consolidate their positions after contrasting starts. The Turkish giants suffered a heavy 1-5 away to Eintracht Frankfurt in their campaign opener, while Liverpool survived a tense showdown against visiting Atletico Madrid at Anfield (3-2), thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Virgil van Dijk.
Domestically, the Lions have been dominant, though, winning all seven of their Turkish Super Lig matches this season and scoring 18 goals while conceding only two. Manager Okan Buruk, who played in the last Galatasaray-Liverpool clash nearly two decades ago, now faces one of the toughest tests of his tenure.
Liverpool, under Arne Slot, arrive in Istanbul after a surprise 1-2 defeat to Crystal Palace in the Premier League, a result that ended their unbeaten domestic run. But they've won 13 of their last 14 Champions League group stage matches.
Galatasaray Vs Liverpool Head-To-Head Record
This marks the fifth meeting between the two teams, and the head-to-head record is 1-1 with two draws.
In the most recent meeting, on December 5, 2006, Okan Buruk scored one of the goals as Galatasaray beat Liverpool 3-2 for their only win in this match-up. In the corresponding fixture of that Champions League group stage tie, Liverpool won by the same scoreline at Anfield, with Peter Crouch and Umit Karan scoring a brace for either side.
Galatasaray are unbeaten in their last three games against English opponents in European competition: wins over Manchester United (3-2) and Tottenham (3-2) in the UEFA Europa League, and one draw.
Galatasaray Vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Galatasaray vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match be played?
The Galatasaray vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match will be played Rams Park in Istanbul, Turkey on Wednesday, October 1 at 12:30am IST.
Where will the Galatasaray vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?
The Galatasaray vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website in the country.