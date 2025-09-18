Football

Liverpool 3-2 Atletico Madrid: Reds Snatch Late Win Over Atleti In UCL

Alexander Isak was upstaged in his Liverpool debut by two of the club’s greats. The Sweden striker may be the most expensive player in the history of British soccer, but he got a close-up view of what it takes to become an Anfield icon as Liverpool beat Atletico Madrid 3-2 in the Champions League with another late winner. Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk produced the moments of magic as the Merseyside club first raced into a two-goal lead and then sealed victory with more late drama. Van Dijk rose to head home in the second minute of stoppage time after Atletico had staged an improbable fightback with two goals from Marcos Llorente.

UEFA Champions League: Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool
UEFA Champions League: Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Photo: AP/Jon Super

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk waves supporters at the end of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

1/9
UEFA Champions League: Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid
UEFA Champions League: Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool Photo: AP/Jon Super

Atletico Madrid's Koke, left, waves supporters at the end of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

2/9
Champions League 2025-26: Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool
Champions League 2025-26: Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Photo: AP/Jon Super

Atletico Madrid's Clement Lenglet, left, jumps for the ball with Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

3/9
Champions League 2025-26: Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid
Champions League 2025-26: Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool Photo: AP/Jon Super

Atletico Madrid's Alexander Sorloth, centre, attempts a goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

4/9
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Photo: AP/Jon Super

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

5/9
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool Photo: AP/Jon Super

Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente, right, celebrates with his teammate after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

6/9
Champions League Soccer Match: Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool
Champions League Soccer Match: Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Photo: AP/Jon Super

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah attempts a goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

7/9
Champions League Soccer Match: Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid
Champions League Soccer Match: Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool Photo: AP/Jon Super

Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente, right, celebrates with his teammate Conor Gallagher after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

8/9
Britain Soccer Champions League: Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool
Britain Soccer Champions League: Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Photo: AP/Jon Super

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

9/9
Photo: AP/Jon Super

Liverpool's Andrew Robertson, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

