Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk waves supporters at the end of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Atletico Madrid's Koke, left, waves supporters at the end of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Atletico Madrid's Clement Lenglet, left, jumps for the ball with Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Atletico Madrid's Alexander Sorloth, centre, attempts a goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente, right, celebrates with his teammate after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah attempts a goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente, right, celebrates with his teammate Conor Gallagher after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Andrew Robertson, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.