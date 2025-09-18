Football

Liverpool 3-2 Atletico Madrid: Reds Snatch Late Win Over Atleti In UCL

Alexander Isak was upstaged in his Liverpool debut by two of the club’s greats. The Sweden striker may be the most expensive player in the history of British soccer, but he got a close-up view of what it takes to become an Anfield icon as Liverpool beat Atletico Madrid 3-2 in the Champions League with another late winner. Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk produced the moments of magic as the Merseyside club first raced into a two-goal lead and then sealed victory with more late drama. Van Dijk rose to head home in the second minute of stoppage time after Atletico had staged an improbable fightback with two goals from Marcos Llorente.