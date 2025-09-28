Football

Crystal Palace 2-1 Liverpool, English Premier League: Eddie Nketiah Takes Eagles To Thrilling Win

Eddie Nketiah's strike in the seventh minute of added-on time secured Crystal Palace a 2-1 victory over Liverpool in the English Premier League on Saturday (September 27, 2025) and extended the London team's unbeaten run to 18 games, stretching back to April. Liverpool, who won their first five games of the campaign, saw their lead trimmed to three points — with second-place Palace now their unlikely closest challenger. Palace took the lead in the ninth minute through Ismaila Sarr but Federico Chiesa's 87th-minute effort looked like securing a draw for the Reds. Nketiah's winning goal was scrappy but maintained Palace's long undefeated run under Oliver Glasner.