Crystal Palace's Eddie Nketiah celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool, at Selhurst Park, in south London.
Crystal Palace's Eddie Nketiah scores his side's second goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool, at Selhurst Park, in south London.
Liverpool's Federico Chiesa, center, celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool, at Selhurst Park, in south London.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Crystal Palace's Tyrick Mitchell vie for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool, at Selhurst Park, in south London.
Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch, centre left, Conor Bradley, right, Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr, left and Daniel Munoz, centre right, vie for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool, at Selhurst Park, in south London.
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, right and Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta vie for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool, at Selhurst Park, in south London.
Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr, background and Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister vie for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool, at Selhurst Park, in south London.
Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool, at Selhurst Park, in south London.
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and the referee react to a fan in the crowd who needs medical assistance, during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool, at Selhurst Park, in south London.
Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta, left and Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate vie for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool, at Selhurst Park, in south London.