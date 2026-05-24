Cannes 2026 | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Makes A Bold Statement At Closing Ceremony In A Dramatic All-White Pantsuit

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a Cannes darling and every time she walks the red carpet, she owns it with her grace and elegance. The former Miss World once again made her Cannes 2026 red carpet appearance in all her glory. Needless to say, the diva captured the spotlight at the French Riviera with her stunning looks. Like her previous two looks at Cannes 2026, the finale look also impressed the fashion police and her fans.