Cannes 2026 | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Makes A Bold Statement At Closing Ceremony In A Dramatic All-White Pantsuit

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opted for an all-white look for her Cannes final look. She looked stunning in the outfit.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in white at Cannes 2026 Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the Cannes Film Festival closing ceremony in a custom white pantsuit by Cheney Chan couture.

  • The outfit featured silver embellishments along the lapel and wrapped a feather boa around her elbows and shoulders to add extra drama.

  • For the bold look, she opted for smokey eyes and wild waves.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a Cannes darling and every time she walks the red carpet, she owns it with her grace and elegance. The former Miss World once again made her Cannes 2026 red carpet appearance in all her glory. Needless to say, the diva captured the spotlight at the French Riviera with her stunning looks. Like her previous two looks at Cannes 2026, the finale look also impressed the fashion police and her fans.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Cannes 2025 final look

Aishwarya opted for an all-white pantsuit with feather and lace detailing for the closing ceremony of the 79th Cannes Film Festival.

The outfit, designed by Chinese designer Cheney Chan, featured a blazer with embellished lapels and tailored trousers with lace layers.

Styled by Mohit Rai, she was an absolute vision in the attire, exuding grace and elegance with her timeless beauty. For the make-up, Aishwarya wore subtle nude lips and kohl-rimmed eyes. For her hair, she opted for voluminous waves, adding drama and boldness to her overall look.

Have a look at Aishwarya Bachchan's Cannes look here.

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Anupam Kher's Flicker First Look - Instagram

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