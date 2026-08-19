Vishwanath and Sons Box Office Collection Day 5: Suriya's Film Sees 18.6% Drop

Vishwanath and Sons box office collection day 5

Despite the decline, the film has maintained a steady run in theatres. Its India net collection has reached ₹72.30 crore, while the India gross stands at ₹83.60 crore. The film added ₹2 crore to its overseas gross on Day 5, taking its overseas total to ₹45 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at ₹128.60 crore.