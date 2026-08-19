Vishwanath and Sons Box Office Collection Day 5: Suriya's Film Sees 18.6% Drop

Vishwanath and Sons earns ₹6.35 crore on its fifth day.
Suriya's film reaches ₹72.30 crore in India net collections.
Jana Nayagan leads with ₹323.01 crore in worldwide collections so far.
Vishwanath and Sons box office collection on day 5 saw Suriya and Mamitha Baiju’s film record a decline in its daily earnings. After collecting ₹7.80 crore on Monday, the film earned ₹6.35 crore net in India on Tuesday, according to Sacnilk. This marks an 18.6% drop from the previous day.
Vishwanath and Sons box office collection day 5
Despite the decline, the film has maintained a steady run in theatres. Its India net collection has reached ₹72.30 crore, while the India gross stands at ₹83.60 crore. The film added ₹2 crore to its overseas gross on Day 5, taking its overseas total to ₹45 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at ₹128.60 crore.
The Tamil version collected ₹3.15 crore with 21% occupancy, while the Telugu version earned ₹3.20 crore with 29% occupancy. Night shows recorded the strongest occupancy in both languages, reaching 31% for Tamil and 46.50% for Telugu.
Vishwanath and Sons vs Jana Nayagan box office
Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan continues to remain well ahead in terms of its overall box office performance. The film has collected ₹197.08 crore net in India and ₹229.51 crore gross. Its overseas gross stands at ₹93.50 crore, taking its worldwide collection to ₹323.01 crore.
Jana Nayagan has also collected ₹17.16 crore from its Hindi version. The film is set to arrive on streaming platforms on August 21.
Directed by Venky Atluri, Vishwanath and Sons stars Suriya, Mamitha Baiju, Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon. The film was released in theatres on August 14, 2026, during the Independence Day weekend.