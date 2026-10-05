Ranabaali makers deny reports of ₹50 ticket hike in Andhra Pradesh.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna lead Rahul Sankrityan’s period action drama.
Ranabaali will release at standard ticket prices across both Telugu states.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali will not come with a higher ticket price in Andhra Pradesh or Telangana. The makers have rejected reports of an additional ₹50 charge in Andhra Pradesh, saying no application for a ticket price hike was submitted in either Telugu state.
Ranabaali makers deny ticket price hike reports
Mythri Movie Makers addressed the reports in a post on X on October 4. The production house said reports claiming that it had sought a ticket price increase in Andhra Pradesh were “completely false” and clarified that no request had been made in either state.
The makers also confirmed that Ranabaali would be released at standard ticket prices. They expressed confidence that audiences would have a good theatrical experience during the festive season.
The clarification comes amid the growing practice of major Telugu releases seeking government approval for higher ticket prices, particularly for premiere shows and the first week of theatrical screenings. Ranabaali, however, will not follow that route.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali
Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali is a period action drama set against the backdrop of the Madras Famine of 1876–78. Vijay Deverakonda plays a Rayalaseema man who rises against oppression, while Rashmika Mandanna stars as Jayamma, his wife and companion in his fight.
Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo plays Sir Theodore Hector, the English antagonist. The film is being planned as a multilingual release, with promotions continuing ahead of its theatrical arrival.
The makers have now confirmed that Ranabaali will reach cinemas on October 16, 2026. With ticket prices remaining at standard rates in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, audiences in the Telugu states will not have to pay the reported additional amount to watch the Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna starrer.