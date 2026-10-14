Rashmika Mandanna Fan-Girls Over Vijay Deverakonda at Ranabaali Launch

Ranabaali Synopsis

Helmed by director Rahul Sankrityan, the narrative unfolds against the historical canvas of the 1876-78 Madras famine, spun around a local hero's crusade to shield his community from British colonial oppression. Unfurling across nearly four minutes, the preview footage highlights the gritty Rayalaseema landscape, introduces the core cast, and sets up the primary tensions of the plot. In the movie, Deverakonda stars as Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali—a skilled horseman and warrior hailing from the fictional hamlet of Singanamala. Mandanna takes on the role of his spouse, Jayamma, while veteran actor Arnold Vosloo steps in as the primary antagonist, British commissioner Sir Theodore Hector.