Rashmika Mandanna Fan-Girls Over Vijay Deverakonda at Ranabaali Launch

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda star in Ranabaali.
The period actioner is out on October 16.
It is set during the 1876-78 Madras famine.
The upcoming period action film Ranabaali, slated to hit theaters on October 16, recently dropped its official trailer courtesy of Mythri Movie Makers, lending fans a fresh preview of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's much-anticipated collaboration. During a recent promotional gathering prior to the film's launch, the duo shared a tender exchange. Rashmika expressed her reverence for Vijay, noting that his acting craft constantly leaves her in awe and that she still has the starry-eyed fervour of a dedicated fan every time she watches him perform.
Rashmika confessed, "Vijju... Ante pellaindani anpiyatledu asalu, ok... fangirl la anipistundi ipudu" ("Honestly, it doesn't feel like I'm married at all. I feel like a fangirl right now.")
She further added, "I am a huge fan of your work, as you know. I am very excited to see what you have done with Ranabaali. All the best. All the best to us. I love you guys. Take care of yourselves, be kind, be happy, enjoy yourselves and keep smiling, okay? Lovely."
Ranabaali Synopsis
Helmed by director Rahul Sankrityan, the narrative unfolds against the historical canvas of the 1876-78 Madras famine, spun around a local hero's crusade to shield his community from British colonial oppression. Unfurling across nearly four minutes, the preview footage highlights the gritty Rayalaseema landscape, introduces the core cast, and sets up the primary tensions of the plot. In the movie, Deverakonda stars as Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali—a skilled horseman and warrior hailing from the fictional hamlet of Singanamala. Mandanna takes on the role of his spouse, Jayamma, while veteran actor Arnold Vosloo steps in as the primary antagonist, British commissioner Sir Theodore Hector.
Rashmika left her supporters stunned by recently revealing that she has taken on the responsibility of financially sustaining 400 households for a quarter-year to aid vulnerable communities. Sharing her thoughts on social media, Rashmika disclosed that she had previously kept her philanthropic endeavors under wraps, but chose to bring them to light with the intention of inspiring others to give back to the community.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married on February 26, 2026.