Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda visited Tirupati ahead of their film Ranabaali.
The actors met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay in Chennai on Monday.
Rahul Sankrityan’s period drama Ranabaali is set against the 1876–78 famine.
Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda visited the Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati in the early hours of Tuesday, seeking blessings ahead of their upcoming film, Ranabaali. The pair greeted fans and interacted with them during the visit, which comes as the period drama enters its release week. The actors are collaborating for the third time in the film.
Rashmika, Vijay’s Tirupati temple visit
Rashmika wore a sunshine-yellow silk saree with a contrasting magenta blouse and tied her hair in a bun. Vijay opted for a silk shirt and dhoti, keeping the hairstyle associated with his character in Ranabaali. According to reports, the actors also had an early-morning special darshan at the temple.
In a video from the visit, Vijay was seen shielding Rashmika as they made their way towards a buggy. When fans asked for photographs, Rashmika gestured that she would pose with them outside the temple premises.
Rashmika and Vijay meet Tamil Nadu CM Vijay
The temple visit followed the actors’ trip to Chennai on Monday evening, where they met former actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay.
Sharing photographs from the meeting, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, “Had the most beautiful time with the dearest Thalapathy Vijay Sir. Even after a long day he received us with so much love and shared such personal insights into life, work and the world. One meeting and sir is already a favourite ."
What is Ranabaali about?
Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali is a period drama set against the backdrop of the Great Madras Famine of 1876–78, one of the worst humanitarian disasters of the colonial era. The film brings Rashmika and Vijay together on screen for their third project.
Ranabaali is scheduled to arrive in theatres on October 16. The Tirupati visit comes just days before the release, as the lead actors continue to draw attention to the film.