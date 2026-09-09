Ranabaali Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda Leads A Fierce Story Of Famine And Rebellion

Ranabaali's teaser introduces Vijay Deverakonda against the backdrop of the devastating Madras Famine.
Rashmika Mandanna plays Jayamma alongside Vijay in the period drama.
Ranabaali explores Rayalaseema's resistance during the 1876–1878 famine.
The Ranabaali teaser introduces Vijay Deverakonda in a period drama rooted in one of the darkest chapters of colonial-era India. Set against the devastating Madras Famine of 1876–1878, the film follows a Rayalaseema man who rises against oppression and becomes a symbol of resistance.
Ranabaali teaser takes viewers into a famine-hit Rayalaseema
Directed by Rahul Sankrityan and backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Ranabaali takes us to a time when drought and colonial policies pushed large parts of southern and western India into a devastating humanitarian crisis.
The famine claimed millions of lives between 1876 and 1878, with poor relief measures worsening the impact of widespread crop failures. The film uses this historical backdrop to tell a story about people refusing to surrender to the forces controlling their lives.
Vijay plays the titular character, a Telugu man from Rayalaseema whose journey is shaped by the suffering around him. The teaser presents him as a larger-than-life figure caught between survival, rebellion and revenge.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna lead Ranabaali
Rashmika Mandanna plays Jayamma, Ranabaali's wife and companion in his fight. Arnold Vosloo appears as Sir Theodore Hector, an English character positioned as a major force of oppression.
The teaser also hints at the film's spiritual elements while highlighting Rayalaseema's landscape, culture, and language. Rather than presenting the period setting only through its violence, Ranabaali appears to connect the region's history with the people who lived through it.
The film is director, Rahul, has previously explored historical and fantastical worlds in his work. With Vijay and Rashmika sharing the screen in a story far removed from their contemporary romances, the film marks a different setting for the popular pair.
Ranabaali is currently eyeing a pre-Dussehra theatrical release. The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on October 16, 2026.