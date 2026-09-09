Ranabaali Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda Leads A Fierce Story Of Famine And Rebellion

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Set in 19th-century Rayalaseema, the film follows a man who rises against colonial oppression as his people struggle to survive.

image Prefer on Google
Ranabaali
Ranabaali Teaser Photo: YouTube
Summary of this article

  • Ranabaali's teaser introduces Vijay Deverakonda against the backdrop of the devastating Madras Famine.

  • Rashmika Mandanna plays Jayamma alongside Vijay in the period drama.

  • Ranabaali explores Rayalaseema's resistance during the 1876–1878 famine.

The Ranabaali teaser introduces Vijay Deverakonda in a period drama rooted in one of the darkest chapters of colonial-era India. Set against the devastating Madras Famine of 1876–1878, the film follows a Rayalaseema man who rises against oppression and becomes a symbol of resistance.

Ranabaali teaser takes viewers into a famine-hit Rayalaseema

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan and backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Ranabaali takes us to a time when drought and colonial policies pushed large parts of southern and western India into a devastating humanitarian crisis.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali release date out - Instagram
Ranabaali: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's Epic Drama Sets Grand Dussehra Festival Release In October

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

The famine claimed millions of lives between 1876 and 1878, with poor relief measures worsening the impact of widespread crop failures. The film uses this historical backdrop to tell a story about people refusing to surrender to the forces controlling their lives.

Vijay plays the titular character, a Telugu man from Rayalaseema whose journey is shaped by the suffering around him. The teaser presents him as a larger-than-life figure caught between survival, rebellion and revenge.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna lead Ranabaali

Rashmika Mandanna plays Jayamma, Ranabaali's wife and companion in his fight. Arnold Vosloo appears as Sir Theodore Hector, an English character positioned as a major force of oppression.

Related Content
Mysaa - X
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali release date out - Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna suffers hip tendon injury during Mysaa shoot - Instagram/Rashmika Mandanna
Cocktail 2 OTT release date update - X

The teaser also hints at the film's spiritual elements while highlighting Rayalaseema's landscape, culture, and language. Rather than presenting the period setting only through its violence, Ranabaali appears to connect the region's history with the people who lived through it.

The film is director, Rahul, has previously explored historical and fantastical worlds in his work. With Vijay and Rashmika sharing the screen in a story far removed from their contemporary romances, the film marks a different setting for the popular pair.

Vijay Deverakonda's team dismisses fake set demand - X
Did Vijay Deverakonda Demand 6 Vanity Vans And 50 Assistants On Ranabaali Set? Team Dismisses Fake Reports

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Ranabaali is currently eyeing a pre-Dussehra theatrical release. The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on October 16, 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories