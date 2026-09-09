Shane Richie Denies Drink-Driving Charge As EastEnders Star Appears In Court

Shane Richie pleads not guilty following July drink-driving arrest in Essex.
EastEnders actor faces allegations involving 65 microgrammes of alcohol.
Shane Richie's trial is scheduled for November 17, 2027.
Shane Richie pleads not guilty to a single drink-driving charge following his arrest in Essex in July. The EastEnders actor, whose real name is Shane Patrick Paul Roche, appeared at Colchester Magistrates' Court via video link from a hotel room and spoke only to confirm his personal details and enter his plea.
Shane Richie's drink-driving charge explained
The 62-year-old actor was arrested at a Tesco petrol station in Church Langley Way, Harlow, shortly before 11:20 pm on Wednesday, July 29. Prosecuting solicitor Vladimir Silea told the court that Richie had been taken to a police station in Harlow before being charged.
According to the charge sheet, Richie is accused of driving a Hyundai IX35 after consuming enough alcohol for the level in his breath to reach 65 microgrammes per 100 millilitres. The prescribed legal limit in England and Wales is 35 micrograms.
Shane Richie's court case to continue
Richie, who has played Alfie Moon in EastEnders since 2002, is next due to appear at the same court for trial on November 17, 2027.
His solicitor, Raj Chada, head of criminal defence at Hodge, Jones & Allen, said in a statement that no comment would be made while the criminal proceedings remained active. Respect for Richie's privacy during the court process was also requested.
The actor has remained associated with EastEnders for more than two decades, with his portrayal of Alfie Moon becoming one of the soap's best-known characters. His latest court appearance concerns the drink-driving charge alone and does not amount to a finding of guilt.