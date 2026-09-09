D4vd Trial: Celeste Rivas Hernandez's Family Calls For Death Penalty If Singer Is Convicted

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
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The family has also filed a civil lawsuit against David Burke, seeking damages over Hernandez's death.

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D4vd Trial
Family of Celeste Rivas Hernandez Demands Death Penalty Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • D4vd trial faces renewed attention after Hernandez’s family seeks execution.

  • Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s parents filed a separate civil lawsuit against Burke.

  • David Burke has pleaded not guilty and denies the murder charge.

The D4vd trial has taken another turn after the family of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez called for the death penalty if singer David Anthony Burke, known professionally as D4vd, is convicted of murdering their daughter. Burke has pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges.

Celeste Rivas Hernandez's family seeks death penalty

In a statement released through the family's attorney, Hernandez's family said they wanted Burke to face execution if the death penalty were available. The statement was issued on Monday, which would have been Hernandez's 16th birthday.

“If the death penalty were activated, it would be perfect for this kind of human being, devoid of feelings and emptiness inside, and without conscience, who only caused pain to our daughter, our family, and the world that supports our precious daughter,” the family said in the statement.

Family of Celeste Rivas Hernandez Demands Death Penalty - X
D4vd Trial: Celeste Rivas Hernandez's Family Calls For Death Penalty If Singer Is Convicted

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

The death penalty remains under a temporary ban in California, where Burke is due to stand trial.

D4vd lawsuit makes serious allegations

Hernandez's parents, Mercedes Martinez and Jesus Rivas, have also filed a civil lawsuit against Burke seeking monetary damages, including burial and funeral expenses. The lawsuit alleges wrongful death, false imprisonment and childhood sexual assault.

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According to the court filing, Burke and Hernandez first met in November 2023 when she was 13. Her parents allege that they exchanged almost 10,000 texts over the following 16 months and had sex several times.

They further allege that Burke killed Hernandez at his Hollywood Hills home after she threatened to expose their relationship. The lawsuit also names several of Burke's companies and associates, his mother and a live-in security guard.

Burke's management company and finance manager have previously denied knowing about the relationship.

D4vd defence maintains singer's position

Hernandez's dismembered body was found in the trunk of a Tesla registered to Burke's address on September 8, 2025. A judge ruled in July that there was sufficient probable cause for Burke to stand trial.

Burke's defence has argued that there is no evidence he intended to kill Hernandez. His public defender, Walid Kandeel, said Burke was “entitled to a defence that takes his circumstances seriously and carefully examines the evidence”.

D4vd child abuse case - Instagram/D4vd
Murder-Charged Singer D4vd Possessed ‘Significant Amount Of Child Pornography,’ Prosecutors Say

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Burke is due back in court on October 19, while his trial has been moved to next year.

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