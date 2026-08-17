Supreme Court Orders Speedy Witness Review In Zubeen Garg Trial

A Supreme Court bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan directed the prosecution to complete crucial witness examinations within two months.
The apex court deferred the bail plea of accused event manager Shyamkanu Mahanta until October 12 to monitor the trial's progress.
Defence counsel Siddharth Dave argued that Mahanta was not present in Singapore when singer Zubeen Garg drowned and questioned the alleged motive.
The Supreme Court has ordered the completion of crucial witness examinations within two months in the trial concerning singer Zubeen Garg’s death, Hindustan Times reported. The bench also deferred the bail plea of event manager Shyamkanu Mahanta until October 12.
"We want to see how the trial proceeds. This order will put pressure on them to move ahead with the matter," stated a bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan. The bench asked the prosecution to be diligent in prosecuting the case.
Mahanta approached the Supreme Court after the Gauhati High Court denied him bail on May 29.
Arguments Over Accused Motive
Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, representing Mahanta, said his client was absent from the specific location in Singapore where Garg drowned. Dave said it was a case of drowning and said the prosecution has examined only 94 out of 394 total witnesses so far. He said eyewitnesses based in Singapore remain unexamined.
During the proceedings, the Supreme Court bench pointed to a long list of witnesses and questioned the allegations. "The accused is an event manager. What is his motive to do away with the singer? He is only organising the events," the bench stated.
The defence counsel said the state government is treating the prosecution as an emotive issue. Dave said authorities previously gave public assurances to punish individuals responsible for the prominent artist's death.
Conspiracy Allegations and Charges
Assam Advocate General Devajit Saikia said the trial is proceeding on a day-to-day basis and 11 crucial witnesses remain pending for examination. Saikia said the Singapore eyewitnesses will record statements within a fortnight.
The prosecution alleges a murder conspiracy involving Mahanta. Saikia said the event manager threatened suicide if Garg refused to go for the Singapore event. The state further stated Mahanta provided liquor to the singer and allowed him to attend a yacht party, despite doctors advising Garg to avoid water.
Garg drowned in Singapore last year. His death triggered immense public outrage, prompting widespread demands for an independent investigation into the circumstances leading to his drowning. Last year, Mahanta moved the Supreme Court to transfer the probe in the case from Assam Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) to a central agency. He requested a court-monitored probe in the matter.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Assam Police subsequently charged Mahanta under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The SIT filed charges for murder, criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence, cheating and criminal breach of trust. A special court is hearing the case.