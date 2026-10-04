Deputy ECs To Visit 5 States As Poll Body Steps Up Preparedness To Hold High Stakes Elections

Summary of this article

Election Commission teams will visit poll-bound states to oversee election preparedness.

Teams will visit Goa this week, followed by Uttarakhand, Punjab and Manipur.

Uttar Pradesh has initiated checks on EVMs and paper trail units.

Senior Election Commission officials led by deputy election commissioners will start visiting the five poll-bound states from this week to oversee election preparedness at the field level.

Functionaries said this week teams from the EC will visit Goa, followed by Uttarakhand next week. The EC officials will also visit Punjab and then Manipur in coming weeks.

There is no word yet on when EC officials will visit Uttar Pradesh.

Usually, the "full Commission" comprising the chief election commissioner and fellow commissioners visits poll-bound states ahead of announcement of election schedule.

While the term of the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly ends on May 22 next year, the terms of 60-member Manipur, 40-member Goa, 117-member Punjab and 70-member Uttarakhand assembly end on different dates in March, 2027.