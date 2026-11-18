Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu announced on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the state for two days starting November 20 before returning to New Delhi on November 22.
High-level review meetings will focus on development priorities, internal security, and public concerns surrounding the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).
Shah will also attend public programmes at Banderdewa's Police Training Centre and Itanagar's IG Park, where police personnel will be awarded service medals.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Arunachal Pradesh on November 20 for a two-day visit, during which he will honour police personnel, attend public programmes and hold a review meeting with the state government on key issues, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Wednesday.
Shah's visit comes at a time when the state is witnessing protests over the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), besides concerns over border security and development of strategically important frontier areas.
The home minister will present medals to police personnel in recognition of their service, while a review meeting has also been proposed to discuss the state's progress, developmental priorities and challenges, Khandu told reporters here.
"The prime minister and the home minister always remain concerned about the state. A review meeting has been proposed to discuss the problems of the state," the chief minister said.
He said law and order would figure in the discussions, given the home minister's responsibility for internal security, but clarified that international matters fall under the purview of the Ministry of External Affairs.
Two public programmes have been scheduled, one at Police Training Centre (PTC) Banderdewa and another at IG Park here, Khandu said.
"We are very excited to receive Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This is a very good opportunity for the state government and the public," he said.
Shah's visit is also significant against the backdrop of opposition to SUMP, with protests reported in the Siang Valley over the proposed mega hydropower project.
The project has emerged as a major political and public issue in the state, with concerns raised by locals over its possible impact on the region.
Arunachal Pradesh, which shares a long and sensitive international border, has also been focusing on strengthening infrastructure and connectivity in remote frontier areas under various central government initiatives, including the Vibrant Villages programme.
Shah had last visited the state in June 2024 to attend Khandu's swearing-in following the assembly elections.
In April 2023, he visited Kibithoo in Anjaw district and launched the Vibrant Villages programme aimed at improving infrastructure, connectivity and livelihood opportunities in villages along the country's northern border.
The home minister is scheduled to return to New Delhi on November 22 after completing his engagements in the state, the chief minister added.