Delhi CM Rekha Gupta chaired a high-level review meeting on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, directing departments to intensify monitoring of road dust, construction norms, and vehicular emissions while taking strict action against violators.
The Delhi Cabinet approved Rs 5 crore to modernise Pollution Under Control (PUC) centres across 500 locations, alongside stepped-up road sweeping, water sprinkling, and hiked parking fees.
The directives follow a 'poor' AQI reading of 218 after GRAP Stage III was revoked, with GRAP Stages I and II remaining active and hospitals ordered to maintain readiness for respiratory cases.
As Delhi battles air pollution, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday directed officials to intensify monitoring of dust and vehicle emissions and take immediate action against violators.
Gupta issued the directions while chairing a high-level meeting to assess the pollution situation in the city.
Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Transport Minister Pankaj Singh and officials of the concerned departments attended the meeting at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at Shastri Park.
"Our fight against pollution in Delhi continues with full force. Action will now be stepped up further.
"At today's high-level meeting with all relevant departments at the Integrated Command and Control Centre, clear instructions were given to step up monitoring at every level and take immediate action against rule-breakers, whether it is road dust, pollution from construction work or vehicle emissions," Gupta said in a post on X after the meeting.
She said her Cabinet approved Rs 5 crore on Tuesday for modernising pollution under control (PUC) centres, and asserted that the Delhi government is working round the clock to improve the city's air quality.
The pace of work will not slow down and there will be no laxity in enforcement action.
Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 218, in the 'poor' category, on Wednesday morning, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
According to the CPCB's classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.