A.

The targets for winter 2026–27 are part of year-round, source-specific action plans. States and major cities in the National Capital Region [NCR], along with Punjab, have been given time-bound targets covering transport, industry, road dust, construction and demolition waste, municipal waste and crop-residue burning. Their implementation is reviewed by the Commission for Air Quality Management [CAQM], the states and a committee headed by the cabinet secretary.

In Delhi, the winter action plan includes enforcing the ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ rule at 500 fuel stations equipped with automatic number-plate recognition cameras; strengthening public transport; and taking targeted action at identified pollution hotspots. Dust complaints are to be addressed within 72 hours, while dust-generating construction activity will face restrictions from November 1, 2026 to January 31, 2027 with a complete ban from December 10, 2026 to January 20, 2027. Ward-level teams will work to prevent open-waste burning, alongside measures to clear legacy waste and green degraded urban spaces. During severe pollution episodes, the winter protocol also provides for measures such as vehicle restrictions, higher parking fees and up to 50 per cent work-from-home.

Across the NCR, 2,700 kilometres of roads have been redeveloped and 251 mechanical road-sweeping machines deployed. Over four crore saplings have been planted. The region is also expanding its air-quality monitoring network, with the number of continuous ambient air-quality monitoring stations planned to increase from 84 to 157.

The transport measures include replacing older trucks and buses with BS-VI, compressed natural gas [CNG] or electric vehicles by July 2028. The target covers 1.95 lakh trucks and 30,433 buses in the NCR. In the industrial sector, 2,296 of 2,345 targeted units have installed online continuous emissions monitoring systems connected to the Central Pollution Control Board [CPCB] portal. The remaining units are facing enforcement action. These are phased targets, with winter measures intended to address immediate sources while the wider programme continues through the year.