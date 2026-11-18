What measurable improvement in air quality has the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) delivered?
Launched in 2019, the first phase of the NCAP covered 130 non-attainment and million-plus cities across 24 states and Union Territories. It set a target of up to 40 per cent reduction in PM10 levels, or achievement of the national standard of 60 𝛍g/m³, by 2025-26, against the 2017–18 baseline.
The latest assessment shows that 108 of the 130 cities have recorded an improvement in PM10 levels, with 72 registering a reduction of more than 20 per cent. Twenty-six cities have achieved the 40 per cent reduction target, while another 22 have recorded reductions of 30–40 per cent. Fourteen cities have met the national PM10 standard. The programme has also strengthened the systems needed to sustain these gains. Clean air action plans have been prepared for all 130 cities and source-apportionment studies have been completed in 119. A three-tier monitoring structure has been established, supported by more than 60 technical institutions. The government has released Rs 16,931.86 crore in performance-linked funds, while convergence with other schemes has mobilised more than Rs 1.58 lakh crore. These efforts have been accompanied by road improvement, plantation, electric-bus deployment and legacy-waste remediation projects.
What are the measurable targets for reducing pollution this winter and by when does the government expect to achieve them?
The targets for winter 2026–27 are part of year-round, source-specific action plans. States and major cities in the National Capital Region [NCR], along with Punjab, have been given time-bound targets covering transport, industry, road dust, construction and demolition waste, municipal waste and crop-residue burning. Their implementation is reviewed by the Commission for Air Quality Management [CAQM], the states and a committee headed by the cabinet secretary.
In Delhi, the winter action plan includes enforcing the ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ rule at 500 fuel stations equipped with automatic number-plate recognition cameras; strengthening public transport; and taking targeted action at identified pollution hotspots. Dust complaints are to be addressed within 72 hours, while dust-generating construction activity will face restrictions from November 1, 2026 to January 31, 2027 with a complete ban from December 10, 2026 to January 20, 2027. Ward-level teams will work to prevent open-waste burning, alongside measures to clear legacy waste and green degraded urban spaces. During severe pollution episodes, the winter protocol also provides for measures such as vehicle restrictions, higher parking fees and up to 50 per cent work-from-home.
Across the NCR, 2,700 kilometres of roads have been redeveloped and 251 mechanical road-sweeping machines deployed. Over four crore saplings have been planted. The region is also expanding its air-quality monitoring network, with the number of continuous ambient air-quality monitoring stations planned to increase from 84 to 157.
The transport measures include replacing older trucks and buses with BS-VI, compressed natural gas [CNG] or electric vehicles by July 2028. The target covers 1.95 lakh trucks and 30,433 buses in the NCR. In the industrial sector, 2,296 of 2,345 targeted units have installed online continuous emissions monitoring systems connected to the Central Pollution Control Board [CPCB] portal. The remaining units are facing enforcement action. These are phased targets, with winter measures intended to address immediate sources while the wider programme continues through the year.
Is there a long-term plan for pollution control other than temporary measures like the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)?
Yes. The approach to air pollution in Delhi-NCR is based on a long-term, year-round strategy, while GRAP is meant to deal with episodic pollution peaks. The long-term framework combines scientific assessment of pollution sources, sector-specific regulations, annual action plans and monitoring by CAQM, the states and local bodies.
A high-resolution emission inventory and source-apportionment study is underway for Delhi and 27 NCR districts. It will map pollution sources on a 500-metre grid, use 2026 as its base year and follow a common methodology across the region. The study is expected to be completed by August 2027. Its findings will help refine interventions for transport, industry, road dust, construction, waste and crop-residue burning.
The programme also includes longer-term changes such as the replacement of older vehicles, a shift towards cleaner industrial fuels, installation of emissions-control equipment, expansion of public transport and electric mobility, remediation of landfill sites, and better waste processing. These measures are being implemented through time-bound state and city action plans and are reviewed regularly by CAQM.
What structural measures will your ministry implement to reduce pollution throughout the year and what are the deadlines for delivery?
Air pollution cannot be addressed only as a winter emergency. GRAP is a short-term response to periods of severe pollution, but the main effort is directed at reducing emissions throughout the year through sector-specific action plans, statutory directions and enforcement.
The structural measures cover the major sources of pollution. In transport, these include the transition to BS-VI vehicles, promotion of electric mobility and public transport, and the replacement of older trucks and buses under the PARIVARTAN scheme. In industry, the measures include a shift to approved cleaner fuels, online emissions monitoring and the installation of air-pollution-control devices. For road dust and construction, the focus is on road redevelopment, mechanised sweeping, dust-control measures and better management of construction and demolition waste. Crop-residue management, biomass use in thermal power plants and brick kilns, waste processing and remediation of legacy dumpsites are also part of the plan.
Several deadlines have been set. From October 1, 2026, specified categories of industries in the NCR are required to meet a particulate-matter emission limit of 50 mg/Nm³. The ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ requirement has also been enforced in the NCR from October 1, 2026. Only CNG, electric and BS-VI diesel buses are permitted to enter Delhi from November 1, 2026.
Registration of only cleaner light goods vehicles will be allowed in Delhi from January 1, 2027, with the requirement extending in phases to other NCR districts. Older trucks and buses covered by PARIVARTAN are to be replaced by July 2028, while the phased restriction on diesel three-wheelers will extend to the remaining NCR districts from January 1, 2029.
The government is also strengthening monitoring through continuous emissions systems, satellite surveillance, command-and-control centres and CAQM’s PAVAN platform. The objective is to ensure that action is not limited to days when air quality deteriorates, but is sustained across the year.
Is there a formal mechanism for the environment ministry and the health ministry to jointly assess the health impact of air pollution and develop preventive interventions?
Health considerations are incorporated into the air-quality management framework, and both ministries undertake measures to address the effects of pollution. The National Air Quality Index, introduced in 2015, was developed by an expert group that included medical professionals from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, Maulana Azad Medical College and SRM Institute of Science and Technology. Its categories communicate the likely health implications of different levels of air pollution. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also issues public-health advisories to states and Union Territories. GRAP’s citizen charter sets out measures that people can take as air quality worsens, including checking the air-quality index, using public transport, avoiding vehicle idling and open waste burning, and reducing exposure to dust and other sources of pollution.
The CPCB has also sponsored studies on the health effects of air pollution. These include research on the impact of firecrackers during Diwali, crop-residue burning on respiratory health, traffic emissions among adolescents in Delhi, and the effects of ambient air pollution on children’s respiratory symptoms and lung function.
What action is being taken against municipal bodies that repeatedly fail to control road dust, construction waste and open-waste burning?
Funding under the NCAP is performance-linked, with financial assistance released against air-quality performance and identified gaps. A total of Rs 16,931.86 crore has been released to the 130 programme cities. Six Delhi-NCR cities have received Rs 801.33 crore between 2019–20 and 2025–26, of which Rs 677.98 crore has been utilised. The CPCB has also provided Rs 63 crore from Environment Protection Charge funds to 18 non-NCAP cities in the NCR.
CAQM regularly reviews the annual action plans of municipal bodies and development authorities. Municipal corporations, development authorities and urban local bodies have also been brought within the enforcement framework for dust-related violations at construction sites. They are required to report complaints and prosecutions to CAQM every month.
The agencies are expected to strengthen road-dust management through road repairs, paving, footpath maintenance and mechanised sweeping. They must also improve waste-processing infrastructure and enforce the solid waste management rules. Ward-level quick-response teams are responsible for addressing complaints relating to waste burning, potholes and pollution, while hotspot action plans are reviewed regularly.
The solid waste management rules 2026, require urban local bodies to ensure door-to-door collection, segregation at source, scientific processing and remediation of legacy dumpsites. The construction and demolition waste management rules, 2025 also place responsibilities on local bodies to establish collection and processing facilities and monitor compliance. These requirements are intended to make local agencies accountable for implementation, rather than relying only on seasonal drives.
How is the CAQM evaluating whether emergency restrictions under GRAP are reducing pollution at its source?
GRAP is designed as an emergency response to episodic pollution peaks, which can be influenced by weather conditions. The reduction of pollution at source is primarily pursued through year-round sectoral directions and annual action plans; GRAP adds restrictions when conditions are expected to deteriorate. The revised GRAP is now forecast-based. Measures are invoked in advance on the basis of forecasts from the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, rather than waiting for air-quality thresholds to be breached. The measures are intended to address emissions from different sources, alongside the ongoing year-round interventions.
CAQM’s GRAP sub-committee reviews the situation and recommends the applicable stage. The Enforcement Task Force and flying squads monitor compliance on the ground. CAQM has also used restrictions beyond the regular GRAP framework, including limits on dust-generating construction activity across the NCR and a 50 per cent cap on office attendance in six districts from November 5 to 20, 2026, to reduce emissions ahead of the usual pollution peak.
In September 2026, you emphasised strict enforcement against non-compliant polluting industries. How many industrial units have faced penalties or closure for violations in the NCR and how is compliance verified after enforcement action?
CAQM’s Enforcement Task Force and flying squads conduct surprise inspections and can issue closure directions, prohibit operations and impose penalties for serious violations. As of October 16, 2026, flying squads had inspected 28,868 units, projects and entities across the NCR, resulting in 1,837 closure directions across industries, construction sites, diesel generator sets and other sectors. Of these, 1,491 units were allowed to resume operations only after compliance had been verified.
In the industrial sector, 1,850 surprise inspections in 2025 led to closure directions against 141 units. In addition, joint teams of the CPCB, State Pollution Control Boards and state agencies sealed 403 industries that had failed to install and connect online continuous emissions monitoring systems (OCEMS) within the prescribed time.
Of the 2,345 targeted industries, 2,296 have installed OCEMS connected to the CPCB portal, which transmits data to the pollution control authorities round the clock. Of the remaining 49 units, 48 have been sealed and one in Haryana is being closed. CPCB has also directed that industries maintain at least 85 per cent availability of OCEMS data. Units falling short have faced closure directions or show-cause notices.
Compliance is checked through the emissions data, inspections and follow-up action by the State pollution control boards. A CPCB standard operating procedure for the winter period sets out red, orange and yellow alerts based on emissions alerts and data availability, requiring the authorities to inspect, seek corrective action or record the action taken. Industries are also required to install air-pollution-control devices or demonstrate that they meet the prescribed standards.
Of the 130 NCAP cities, how many have achieved sustained reductions in PM2.5 over several consecutive years rather than improvements in PM10 alone? Will the ministry publish a city-wise assessment distinguishing between these two pollutants?
The NCAP target for the period 2019-20 to 2025-26 was specifically set for PM10: up to a 40 per cent reduction, or achievement of the national standard of 60 μg/m³, against the 2017-18 baseline. Cities were included in the programme on the basis of having exceeded PM10 standards for five consecutive years.
In the latest assessment, comparing 2025-26 with 2017-18, 108 of the 130 cities have shown an improvement in PM10 levels. Seventy-two cities have recorded reductions of more than 20 per cent, 26 have achieved the 40 per cent reduction target, and a further 22 have recorded reductions of 30-40 per cent. Fourteen cities have met the national PM10 standard.
Although NCAP’s targets are based on PM10, the measures taken under the programme also help reduce PM2.5, which is a component of PM10. The response provided does not specify how many cities have recorded sustained PM2.5 reductions over consecutive years, or whether a separate city-wise assessment distinguishing PM2.5 and PM10 will be published.