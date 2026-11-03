Delhi-NCR Steps Up Winter Pollution Measures As Stubble Burning Declines

The CAQM said 34 hotspot districts had been identified, with flying squads and drones deployed to monitor and prevent stubble burning. It added that the utilisation of paddy straw outside farms had doubled since 2023, reaching 7.89 million tonnes in Punjab and 2.71 million tonnes in Haryana. The straw is being used in industrial boilers, biomass power plants, thermal power plants, compressed biogas plants and brick kilns.