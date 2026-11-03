Manchester United Vs Roma: Patrick Dorgu Returns To Training Ahead Of Champions League Clash

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 3 November 2026 3:56 pm

Manchester United received an injury boost ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash against AS Roma, with Patrick Dorgu returning to training at Carrington on Monday, November 2, after more than a month out with a hamstring injury. The 22-year-old last featured against Fulham on September 20 and has missed six games since. However, Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford remained absent, with the former nursing an injury and the latter dealing with a hip problem. Michael Carrick's side head into the European fixture under pressure, having gone nine matches without a win and sitting 17th in the Premier League standings.