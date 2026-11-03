Manchester United Vs Roma: Patrick Dorgu Returns To Training Ahead Of Champions League Clash

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Manchester United received an injury boost ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash against AS Roma, with Patrick Dorgu returning to training at Carrington on Monday, November 2, after more than a month out with a hamstring injury. The 22-year-old last featured against Fulham on September 20 and has missed six games since. However, Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford remained absent, with the former nursing an injury and the latter dealing with a hip problem. Michael Carrick's side head into the European fixture under pressure, having gone nine matches without a win and sitting 17th in the Premier League standings.

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Man Utd vs AS Roma pre-match training UCL 2026-27 highlights-Michael Carrick
Manchester United manager Michael Carrick attends a training session in Manchester, England, Monday Nov. 2, 2026. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
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Man Utd vs AS Roma pre-match training UCL 2026-27 highlights-Kobbie Mainoo
Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo attends a training session in Manchester, England, Monday Nov. 2, 2026. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
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Man Utd vs AS Roma pre-match training UCL 2026-27 highlights-Romas Marten de Roon
Roma's Marten de Roon, right, and Konstantinos Koulierakis during a training session in Manchester, England, Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, ahead of their Champions League soccer match against Manchester United. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
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Man Utd vs AS Roma pre-match training UCL 2026-27 highlights-Daniele Ghilardi
Roma's Daniele Ghilardi during a training session in Manchester, England, Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, ahead of their Champions League soccer match against Manchester United. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
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Man Utd vs AS Roma pre-match training UCL 2026-27 highlights
Manchester United's players attend a training session in Manchester, England, Monday Nov. 2, 2026. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
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Man Utd vs AS Roma pre-match training UCL 2026-27 highlights-
Roma players during a training session in Manchester, England, Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, ahead of their Champions League soccer match against Manchester United. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
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Man Utd vs AS Roma pre-match training UCL 2026-27 highlights-Bruno Fernandes
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes attends a training session in Manchester, England, Monday Nov. 2, 2026. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
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Man Utd vs AS Roma pre-match training UCL 2026-27 highlights-Romas Donyell Malen
Roma's Donyell Malen during a training session in Manchester, England, Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, ahead of their Champions League soccer match against Manchester United. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
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Man Utd vs AS Roma pre-match training UCL 2026-27 highlights-Kobbie Mainoo
Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo attends a training session in Manchester, England, Monday Nov. 2, 2026. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
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Man Utd vs AS Roma pre-match training UCL 2026-27 highlights-Roma manger Gian Piero Gasperini
Roma manger Gian Piero Gasperini during a press conference in Manchester, England, Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, ahead of their Champions League soccer match against Manchester United. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP

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