India Vs Pakistan 2027 World Cup Clash Draws Record 84 Lakh Ticket Requests

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

India’s Men’s ODI World Cup 2027 match against Pakistan has drawn nearly 84 lakh ticket applications, organisers said on Monday, as the marquee fixture in Johannesburg’s Wanderers stadium saw overwhelming demand.

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IND-Vs-PAK
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Summary of this article

  • India’s Men’s ODI World Cup 2027 match against Pakistan has received nearly 84 lakh ticket applications

  • The fixture will be played on October 10 at Johannesburg’s Wanderers stadium, which has a capacity of 34,000

  • The wider 14-team tournament has received more than 120 million total ticket requests

India’s Men’s ODI World Cup 2027 match against Pakistan has drawn nearly 84 lakh ticket applications, organisers said on Monday, underlining the huge demand for the tournament’s marquee fixture. The interest comes even though the match venue can hold only a small fraction of those seeking seats.

The wider tournament has also seen heavy demand. Nearly three million fans from 193 countries have applied for tickets in the ballot window, while the 14-team event has received more than 120 million total ticket requests. The tournament runs from October 2 to November 21.

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The ODI World Cup returns to Africa after 23 years. South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia will co-host the tournament.

India and Pakistan will meet on October 10 at Johannesburg’s Wanderers stadium. The venue has a capacity of 34,000 spectators.

The Wanderers will also stage the final on November 21. That match has attracted almost eight million ticket requests.

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Rivalry And Demand

This fixture stays among cricket’s most anticipated contests. It is also the most lucrative financially on the calendar.

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India has dominated the rivalry in recent meetings. They have won the last nine matches against Pakistan.

Ticket demand stretches far beyond this one game. The ballot window remains open until November 21 as fans across 193 countries seek seats for the tournament.

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