Tenerife Striker Jesus De Miguel Dies After Collision With Andorra Goalkeeper Owono In Spanish Second Division

“CD Tenerife announce the tragic passing of Jesús de Miguel Alameda on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 8:00am,” said a statement released at 9.31am. The statement described the club as “broken by pain, with a lump in the throat and unable to believe that this is true”, and accompanying the forward’s “devastated family, loved ones and everyone associated with Tenerife who mourns this cruel end … there are no words of consolation.”