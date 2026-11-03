Tenerife Striker Jesus De Miguel Dies After Collision With Andorra Goalkeeper Owono In Spanish Second Division

Tenerife said Jesús de Miguel died at 8am on Tuesday after being admitted to intensive care on Monday afternoon
The collision with Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono happened in stoppage time of the Spanish second-division match
De Miguel suffered cardiorespiratory arrest, was taken to Hospital Universitario de Nuestra Señora de Candelaria, and remained unconscious
Tenerife stated striker Jesús de Miguel died after an on-pitch collision with Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono in a Spanish second-division match. The club stated the 30-year-old died at 8am on Tuesday after being admitted to intensive care on Monday afternoon.
He suffered cardiorespiratory arrest and never regained consciousness. The incident came in stoppage time at the end of Andorra’s trip to Tenerife. The fixture had been moved back a day because of the threat of torrential rain on the island.
Collision And Abandonment
The crash came with the score at 2-2 in the 96th minute after a long ball was sent clear from the Tenerife area. De Miguel ran onto it and Owono rushed far off his line, leaping forward and colliding with the attacker inside the centre circle. Owono was shown a red card straight away, while De Miguel lay unconscious as players from both teams called for medical help.
Referee Manuel Ángel Pérez Hernández called off the game in the 108th minute.
Collision And Abandonment
The crash came with the score at 2-2 in the 96th minute after a long ball was sent clear from the Tenerife area. De Miguel ran onto it and Owono rushed far off his line, leaping forward and colliding with the attacker inside the centre circle. Owono was shown a red card straight away, while De Miguel lay unconscious as players from both teams called for medical help.
Referee Manuel Ángel Pérez Hernández called off the game in the 108th minute.
Medical Response And Tributes
Medics managed to get De Miguel’s pulse back in the ambulance before taking him to Hospital Universitario de Nuestra Señora de Candelaria in Santa Cruz. Tenerife stated he was breathing without assistance and was stable, but remained unconscious and in critical condition. At 5am on Tuesday, the club stated his condition had worsened neurologically; he died three hours later.
“CD Tenerife announce the tragic passing of Jesús de Miguel Alameda on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 8:00am,” said a statement released at 9.31am. The statement described the club as “broken by pain, with a lump in the throat and unable to believe that this is true”, and accompanying the forward’s “devastated family, loved ones and everyone associated with Tenerife who mourns this cruel end … there are no words of consolation.”
The former Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué, Andorra’s majority shareholder, wrote on social media: “I am so deeply sorry. Rest in peace, Jesús.” Andorra also sent their “most sincere condolences” to De Miguel’s family, teammates and Tenerife.
Clubs across Spain, including Barcelona and Real Madrid, have also paid tribute to De Miguel. “Our thoughts and support are with his family, friends and loved ones during these difficult times,” Barcelona said in a statement. Real Madrid said they sent “condolences and affection to his family, his teammates, his club, and all his loved ones”.
Career And Postponements
De Miguel spent much of his career in Spain’s third tier, turning out for Leganes B, Inter Madrid, Fuenlabrada, Navalcarnero, Unionistas de Salamanca and Castellon. He finished as Castellon’s top scorer during their promotion to the second division in 2024, before joining Tenerife in 2025.
In response, the Spanish football federation postponed Tuesday’s Copa del Rey and Copa de la Reina fixtures.