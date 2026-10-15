Global Responsible Tourism Summit and Festival 2026

Jose Mourinho Blasts 'Shameless' Timing Of Vinicius Jr Four-Match Ban Ahead Of Champions League Clash

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
Published at:

Vinicius Jr was handed a four-match suspension by the Spanish football federation’s disciplinary committee, with the decision announced hours before Real Madrid faced Roma in the Champions League. Jose Mourinho criticised the timing after Real Madrid’s 4-3 comeback win, saying the late announcement hurt the player and the club

image Prefer on Google
Jose Mourinho Statement on Vinicius Jr Red Card Suspension Timing
Jose Mourinho criticised Vinicius Jr's four-match suspension coming hours before Real Madrid faced Roma in the Champions League. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
Summary of this article

  • Vinicius Jr received a four-match suspension from the Spanish football federation’s disciplinary committee

  • Jose Mourinho criticised the announcement coming hours before Real Madrid faced Roma in the Champions League

  • Mourinho said the timing was unfair to the player and harmful to Spanish football

Vinicius Jr has been suspended for four matches by the Spanish football federation's disciplinary committee, with the decision announced hours before his side - featuring Vinicius Jr - faced Roma in the Champions League.

The timing angered Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho, who spoke after his side's astonishing 4-3 comeback win. He argued that the call landed just before a major European game and hurt both the player and the club before a match that also mattered for Spanish football.

"Do you think it's normal that a player from a Spanish team, who has to play a match that is also important for Spanish football, that two hours before the match a player knows he's been given a four-match suspension?" Mourinho said following their astonishing comeback to win 4-3.

"Couldn't they do it tomorrow morning? Do we have to come by bus and almost arrive at the stadium when we find out Vinicius has a four-match suspension?" Mourinho said.

"They do things shamelessly now. The cat is out of the bag now. Two hours before the match, a player must know he has a four-match suspension." Mourinho said.

Related Content
Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez, right, attempts a shot at goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in Madrid, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe tries to score past Elche's goalkeeper Inaki Pena during the Spanish La Liga match on November 23, 2025. - | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe runs with the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano in Madrid, Spain. - | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Barcelona secured Rodri from Manchester City on a four-year deal worth up to €76.5 million. - FCBarcelona/X

"A Spanish team that has earned three points for Spanish football, for the rankings, for the prestige of Spanish football. You want to kill a player two hours before the match? It doesn't seem normal to me." Mourinho said.

Red Card Incident

The ban followed the Villarreal match.

Vinicius came on after 52 minutes against Villarreal and thought he had scored Real Madrid's second goal. The referee then reviewed the build-up on the pitchside monitor before changing the decision.

The review showed Vinicius had pulled Saliba's hair before scoring. The referee sent him off and disallowed the goal.

The disciplinary committee suspended the winger for two games for "behaving violently ... (while) not being in a position to challenge for the ball". It added a further two matches for "protests" to the officials.

Aftermath And Apology

Mourinho then stayed away.

Following the match, Mourinho did not attend the post-match news conference. Real Madrid were left to deal with the fallout after the comeback win.

Vinicius later apologised on social media. He said he was "sorry to the team and the [Real Madrid] fans"

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories