‘This is the Only Clasico’: Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid Stand Between Barcelona And History

Barcelona can set a new La Liga record with a 10th straight win if they beat Real Madrid at Camp Nou
A Barcelona victory would open a nine-point lead at the top, while Madrid can cut the gap to three
Jose Mourinho said the Clasico is unlike any other match and played down Madrid's recent results
Barcelona can make La Liga history on Sunday if they beat Real Madrid and open a nine-point lead at the top after winning their first nine league games of the season.
A 10th straight win would take Barcelona past the mark Real Madrid set in 1968-69. The chance to stop that run falls to Madrid themselves at Camp Nou, where third-placed Mourinho's side start six points behind the leaders.
The stakes are sharp. Barcelona go into El Clasico, which kicks off at 20:00 GMT, after a 4-2 Champions League defeat by Paris St-Germain in midweek. That defeat gives Jose Mourinho's men the perfect opportunity to capitalise on the setback and wreck the record bid of their rivals. A home win would stretch their lead over Madrid to nine points. A Madrid victory would cut the gap to three and jolt the title race.
Mourinho's Mindset
They have won their last two matches 4-1, against Sevilla and RB Leipzig, but Jose Mourinho played down the value of those results before a game he described as unlike any other. "We are in a good dynamic, we play well, we score goals, but the Clasico is different. What we have done before has no influence," he said.
He then pointed to the fixture's global pull. "There are other important matches in the world, but this is the only Clasico, the world stops."
With a six-point gap to leaders Barcelona, Mourinho acknowledged his third-placed side were still adapting to his methods and argued comparisons with more established teams were premature.
"We've been together for three months if you take away pre-season and international breaks," he said.
"The players are still getting to know me and the way I do things."
He also rejected the idea that Madrid would tear up their plan to deal with Lamine Yamal. "He's a great player, we respect great players. We aren't going to completely change things. We won't forget the way we do things," said Mourinho.
His final message was blunt. "Madrid with Mourinho wins trophies."
Star Names Everywhere
Big names will shape this game.
Six of this year's 30 Ballon d'Or nominees are available for the match. Barcelona can call on Pau Cubarsi, Rodri and Lamine Yamal. Real Madrid's available nominees are Marc Cucurella, Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe.
Several of those duels carry fresh edges. Cucurella could be asked to stop Spain team-mate Lamine Yamal down Barcelona's right. Cubarsi may again face Mbappe after Spain beat France 2-0 in the World Cup semi-final, which set up another meeting between the defender and the forward.
Mbappe brings the strongest scoring run into the game. He has scored 12 goals in 12 appearances this season, giving Madrid a clear threat even with Vinicius Jr missing through suspension.
Midfield could decide the tempo. Rodri and Bellingham are set for another contest between two of the game's leading players, with control of second balls and space between the lines likely to matter as much as possession itself.
Flick's Warning
Barcelona know the risk.
Hansi Flick said his players had recovered from the defeat by Paris St-Germain and were ready for the test, but he made clear that Madrid's attack can punish any repeat of the mistakes made in Paris. The German praised Madrid's attacking quality and warned Barcelona could not afford to be complacent.
"The players have recovered and they're ready for this game," he said at his pre-match media conference.
He also underlined what the occasion means. "El Clasico is different, the best match our sport has to offer. Everyone will be watching. You can only win three points, but it's so much more than that."
Flick expects Madrid to arrive full of belief after back-to-back 4-1 wins. "I expect a very confident team," he added. "Real Madrid is a great club with great players and a great coach. They have players with great quality in the final third. They've shown that in recent matches. We have to be careful and prepared."
His focus then turned to shape and spacing. "Our positioning is key, both with and without the ball," he said.
Barcelona's defensive line will be under scrutiny. "Without the ball, we need to maintain the right distances between players and stay compact, which is especially important when playing with such a high defensive line."
There is a contrast in Barcelona's numbers. They have scored 50 goals in 12 games this season, but they have also conceded 15, which explains why Flick's warnings have centred on control as much as attack.
How Madrid Can Win
Madrid's route is clear.
Their best chance may lie in breaking Barcelona's rhythm in possession and attacking the space left behind when Flick's side push forward. That means a compact defensive shape, disciplined pressing and quick transitions rather than a long chase for the ball.
Organisation will matter most in midfield. If Madrid can win second balls and stop Barcelona from finding room between the lines, they can ease pressure on their back line and create better moments to release their forwards.
They also need to be clinical. Defensive discipline alone may not be enough if Barcelona dominate the ball, so Madrid must take their chances when they come. Set-pieces offer another path, especially against a side still trying to tighten up after conceding four in Paris.
Flick himself singled that out as a danger. "We know Real Madrid's strengths, and they're among the best at set-pieces," he said. "We have to defend better than we did in Paris."
The wider consequences are obvious. Barcelona can set a record and take firm early control of the title race. Madrid can wreck that bid, cut the gap to three points and gain the sort of psychological lift that can reshape a season.